MMFL Shareholders Approve First Dividend, Ratify Six Directors

MobileMoney Fintech Limited shareholders on Friday approved a GH¢0.03 per share dividend for the first quarter of 2026 and ratified six board appointments at an Extraordinary General Meeting, completing the first major governance exercise since the company absorbed its predecessor entity in March.

The payout is the first quarterly dividend declared under the merged structure that took effect on March 31, when MobileMoney Limited was folded into MobileMoney Fintech Limited (MMFL) to meet the 30 percent local ownership threshold set by the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019. Ghana was the first market in the MTN Group’s pan-African network to complete that structural separation, with similar moves in Nigeria and Uganda still pending.

Shareholders also authorised the board to declare and pay dividends for the second and third quarters of 2026 without convening separate meetings for each payment, a measure that streamlines the distribution calendar for what has become one of Ghana’s largest financial services businesses. In its 2025 full-year results, MoMo revenue rose 35.7 percent year-on-year to GH¢6.0 billion, driven by a 12.3 percent increase in active users to 19.3 million.

The six directors ratified at the meeting — Modupe Kadri, Serigne Dioum, Adekunle Benjamin Awobodu, Antoinette Kwofie, Susan Yawson, and Bashirat Odunewu — previously served on the board of MobileMoney Limited. Their appointments remain subject to clearance by the Bank of Ghana. Yawson takes the sole executive director seat; Odunewu was designated as the independent non-executive director.

Shareholders also ratified Ernst and Young as external auditor for the 2026 financial year and authorised the board to fix the firm’s remuneration.

MMFL is jointly owned by MTN Dutch Holdings B.V. and the MTN Ghana Fintech Trust, which represents non-group shareholders in Ghana. The resolutions passed Friday give the company a settled governance structure and a defined dividend schedule as it enters its first full year of operation as a standalone electronic money issuer.