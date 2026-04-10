MMFL CFO Sets 30-Day Deadline for Fintech Action Plans

MobileMoney Fintech Limited (MMFL) Chief Finance Officer Susan Yawson has put Ghana’s digital finance sector on a 30-day accountability clock, directing stakeholders who attended the company’s maiden Fintech Partner Exchange to reconvene and report measurable progress on agreed priority actions.

Ms Yawson told participants at the Accra forum that the engagement was deliberately structured to move beyond dialogue, with attendees required to leave with two to three concrete interventions they would implement collectively across the mobile money value chain.

“Ultimately, we want to leave this room with clearer alignment, stronger relationships, and practical next steps that we can implement together,” she said.

The forum, held under the theme “Leading FinTech Solutions for Our Collective Progress,” convened regulators, banks, fintech firms, corporate clients, and industry associations, including representatives from the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), and the Cyber Security Authority (CSA).

Ms Yawson described the structured format as a direct response to years of productive but inconclusive industry conversation. She stressed that the deliberate inclusion of chief executives, managing directors, compliance officers, and account managers was intended to ensure decisions made in the room translated into verifiable outcomes on the ground.

Fraud prevention, agent sustainability, and alignment between regulatory expectations and innovation emerged as the three defining priorities of the session. Participants acknowledged that fragmented anti-fraud architecture, including limited real-time data sharing between institutions and weak consumer education, continues to expose millions of Ghanaians using digital financial services to unnecessary risk.

The 30-day follow-up mechanism positions MMFL’s Partner Exchange as one of the few industry forums in Ghana’s fintech sector with a formal post-event accountability structure built into its design.