MMFL and MTN Take Centre Stage at 3i Africa Summit

MobileMoney Fintech Limited (MMFL) and MTN will anchor several high-profile sessions at the 2026 edition of the 3i Africa Summit, which opens Wednesday in Accra, bringing together senior executives from both organisations to shape continental conversations on digital finance, consumer protection, and virtual assets.

The three-day summit runs from May 6 to May 8 at the Destiny Arena in Accra under the theme “The Next Frontier: Shaping Africa’s Integrated FinTech Future.” The event is co-organised by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and Development Bank Ghana (DBG), in partnership with Elevandi, a subsidiary of Singapore’s Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and the Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN). It is expected to draw more than 3,000 delegates from over 60 countries, including 25 or more regulatory bodies.

MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita will participate in a fireside chat on “The Future of Digital Finance in Emerging Markets” at the opening of the summit. Ebenezer Twum Asante, Senior Vice President for MTN Group’s West and Central Africa (WECA) region, will join discussions on how mobile money, embedded finance, and telecom-led ecosystems are widening access to financial services across the continent.

Shaibu Haruna, Chief Executive Officer of MMFL, will deliver a keynote on “Strengthening Consumer Protection in High-Velocity Credit and Banking Markets,” addressing the need for robust regulatory safeguards as digital credit and mobile banking services expand rapidly across Africa. Adoma Owusu, General Manager for Fintech Business Development and Expansion at MTN Group Fintech, will join a panel titled “Beyond Trading: Creating Real Utility in Africa,” exploring practical applications of virtual assets in payments, financing, and service delivery.

Sylvia Otuo Acheampong, Chief Products and Services Officer at MMFL, and Angela Mensah-Poku, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN Ghana, will moderate panel sessions across the three-day programme.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Haruna said Africa’s financial future was being defined from within. “Speed and scale in digital finance must always be matched by responsibility,” he said. “The 3i Africa Summit is exactly the kind of platform where those conversations must happen.”

Now in its third year, the 3i Africa Summit has moved through successive phases, from its 2024 debut focused on unlocking Africa’s fintech potential, to its 2025 edition advancing a one-Africa, one-market framework. The 2026 edition is framed around structured implementation, with artificial intelligence (AI), tokenisation, open banking, and digital public infrastructure among the focal themes.

MMFL, which operates as a structurally independent mobile money business separate from MTN’s core telecoms operations, was formed through a recent merger. Its participation alongside MTN signals both organisations’ intent to position themselves at the centre of Africa’s rapidly evolving financial architecture.