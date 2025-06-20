Mixed Weather Conditions Expected Across Ghana Today

Ghana will experience varied weather patterns today, June 20, 2025, according to the latest forecast from the Ghana Meteorological Agency.

The southern regions should prepare for thunderstorms, while northern areas will see predominantly sunny conditions with isolated rain possibilities.

Coastal and middle belt cities including Accra, Cape Coast, and Koforidua will likely encounter afternoon thunderstorms following partly cloudy morning conditions, with temperatures peaking at 31°C before cooling to 26°C in the evening. Early morning mist is expected in hilly and forested zones. Northern regions like Bolgatanga and Wa will maintain sunnier weather, though some areas may experience late-day thunderstorms amidst highs of 34°C.

The Meteorological Agency advises residents in thunderstorm-prone areas to monitor weather updates and take necessary precautions. Motorists are particularly cautioned about reduced visibility in fog-affected regions during morning commutes.