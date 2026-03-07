Mixed Views in Accra on How Ghana Should Handle Middle East Crisis

As debate intensifies over the economic consequences of the ongoing Middle East conflict for Ghana, a range of senior voices offered divergent assessments on Saturday with some urging calm, others demanding immediate government action, and one key official making a personal appeal to the warring parties.

Ghana Shippers Authority Chief Executive Officer Professor Ransford Gyampo said he was confident the Mahama administration would weather the economic pressures ahead, citing the government’s policy conduct over the past year as grounds for that confidence. He cautioned against panic, arguing that the Mahama administration has demonstrated an ability to manage external shocks.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Director of Communications Richard Ahiagbah took a harder line, stating that a rise in pump prices is inevitable given the trajectory of global crude oil markets since the start of the conflict. Rather than debating whether prices will rise, he said the government’s energy should go into cushioning Ghanaians — specifically by restoring cocoa producer prices to promised levels, arguing that higher farm income would at least partially offset the coming cost-of-living pressures.

Former NPP Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Kwame Andy Appiah-Kubi, urged both parties to resist using the crisis for political point-scoring. He said he opposed the NPP when opposition lawmakers politicised the Russia-Ukraine crisis in 2022, and he was equally opposed to any attempt to extract partisan advantage from the current Middle East conflict. He called for a non-partisan national conversation about how Ghana protects its economy from geopolitical shocks it cannot control.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Chief Executive Officer, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, offered the most personal appeal of the day, calling on the leaders of the United States, Israel, and Iran to step back from the conflict. He said he prayed that the personal ego of the key players would give way to a broader consideration of the global consequences of the war, and appealed directly to US President Donald Trump to weigh the impact of the crisis on ordinary people across the world.

The NPA CEO separately confirmed that an emergency sector meeting convened by Energy Minister Dr John Abdulai Jinapor had brought together all major players in Ghana’s downstream fuel chain to assess supply risks, with results expected to be communicated to the public in the coming days.