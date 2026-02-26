Mix Master Garzy & Stonebwoy bring the heat on Samini’s ‘Electric Energy’ off “ORIGIN8A”

Renowned audio engineer and one of Ghana’s best and most popular record producers, Mix Master Garzy, has once again flexed his mastery by producing, featuring on, mixing, and mastering Samini’s latest 16-track album, “ORIGIN8A”.

In a feat that underscores Garzy’s technical brilliance, the “Most Wanted” producer took full command of the album, ensuring that every track was professionally mixed and mastered to meet global standards.

Mix Master Garzy’s involvement in “ORIGIN8A” extends beyond the technical booth; he is a pivotal creative force behind the album’s intricate composition. He produced 9 songs and co-produced track 16 with Kuami Eugene on the album, further showcasing his versatile production prowess. On track 14, Garzy makes a stellar appearance as a featured artist alongside ‘Manodzi’ hitmaker, Stonebwoy. This collaboration serves as a high point on the album, blending the distinct energies of three musical powerhouses.

The entire project was carefully mixed and mastered at 2MG Music Studios, the premier production hub owned and operated by Mix Master Garzy inside East Legon.

The synergy between Samini and Mix Master Garzy is rooted in a deep, long-term working history that has shaped the sound of Ghanaian music for years. This latest body of work continues a winning streak that includes massive hits like ‘Iskoki’ and ‘Obaa.’

Widely regarded as one of the best and most respected music producers in Ghana, Mix Master Garzy continues to set the gold standard for audio engineering in Africa. His reputation for precision and sonic clarity has made him the go-to engineer for A-list musicians seeking a world-class finish. By steering the technical direction of a 16-track album of this scale, Garzy solidifies his position as a premier force in the industry.