As the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) reached its fever pitch in Morocco, the intersection of football and music provided some of the tournament’s most electrifying moments. While Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy captivated tens of thousands at the OLM Souissi Fan Zone in Rabat, alongside stars like Burna Boy, Stormzy, and Jaylann, the iconic musical experience was no accident, but the result of precise technical mastery.

The historical performance was a reflection of a meticulous technical direction and engineering from renowned record producer and audio engineer, Mix Master Garzy.

Serving as the official personal engineer and performance sound architect for Stonebwoy, the “Most Wanted” as he is affectionately known, was the man behind the scenes, ensuring that the high-stakes performances translated perfectly from the stage to the massive crowds.

The 2025 AFCON Fan Zones, publicized as “The AFCON Last Dance, A Celebration of African Sound”, required a soundscape that could match the intensity of the continent’s biggest sporting event. Mix Master Garzy took full command of the audio engineering, as far as Stonebwoy’s performance was concerned. Making sure that Stonebwoy’s vocals and the intricate layers of his live arrangements remained crisp, balanced, and immersive.

The collaboration between Stonebwoy and Mix Master Garzy is one of the most enduring and successful working relationships in Ghanaian music. Having worked together for years on chart- topping records and global tours, their chemistry on the AFCON stage was a testament to their shared creative shorthand and deep professional trust.

Garzy’s role extended beyond just mixing; he acted as a technical visionary, tailoring the sound to fit the Moroccan atmosphere while maintaining the authentic Afro-dancehall grit that defines Stonebwoy’s brand.

Mix Master Garzy remains a cornerstone of the African music ecosystem. With a career spanning over a decade, his influence is woven into the fabric of modern Ghanaian music. From producing era-defining hit songs like Stonebwoy’s ‘Pull Up,’ Samini’s ‘Iskoki,’ and collaborations with Becca, Harmonize, Davido, and Patoranking, to engineering world-class live shows along with his band, Garzy has consistently evolved.

Recently being adjudged the “Best Audio Engineer” at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards underscores his enduring impact. And his presence at the 2025 AFCON further solidifies his status as a premium Ghanaian export in music production and live sound engineering. By successfully navigating the technical demands of a continental tournament event, Garzy has once again proven that African engineers are capable of delivering world-class audio experiences on the biggest stages imaginable.