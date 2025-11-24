MISUGHA Launches Dome-Kwabenya Branch, Rallies Youth Ahead of 2026 World Cup

The Millenium Supporters Union of Ghana (MISUGHA) on Saturday inaugurated its Dome-Kwabenya branch with a spirited march through the principal streets of Taifa, signaling renewed commitment to mobilizing and empowering Ghanaian youth ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The ceremony, held at the Taifa-Burkina Catholic Church premises, brought together hundreds of supporters and representatives from more than a dozen MISUGHA branches, including Adenta, Nima, Accra Newtown, Kasoa, Madina, Anyaa-Sowutuom, Shukura, Teshie, Kanda, Fadama and Dodowa.

A 20-member executive body — comprising a chairman, secretary, treasurer, organizer, women’s organizer and their deputies, two advisors, a public relations officer and additional executive members — was sworn in to steer the affairs of the Dome-Kwabenya branch.

Speaking on behalf of MISUGHA founder Alhaji Isaka, popularly known as Alhaji 40 40, the union’s president, known as 1 Man, said the organization was established to shield vulnerable youth from political exploitation.

“Politicians often use young people for violence and abandon them after winning power,” he said. “Alhaji 40 40 found it necessary to form MISUGHA to support and protect the youth.”

He highlighted the union’s past achievements, recalling that MISUGHA sponsored 800 young Ghanaians to Brazil to support the Black Stars during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He also praised the founder for helping many youth secure employment with National Security.

However, 1 Man issued a stern warning to members seeking to exploit the union’s reputation for personal gain. He referenced the recent arrest of a fraud suspect now in police custody at the Nima Police Station and expected in court on Nov. 24.

“Anyone with ill motives of using MISUGHA’s hard-earned goodwill to dupe innocent people will be dealt with ruthlessly and may face jail time,” he cautioned. He urged newly sworn-in executives not to take money from people under the guise of securing visas or tickets for the 2026 World Cup.

Osmanu Hassan, a businessman speaking on behalf of Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Elikplim Akurugu,

pledged the MP’s continuous support. “Whatever information or help you require from us, our doors are always open,” he said.

Samuel Yao Tsikata, chairman of the Dome-Kwabenya branch, expressed gratitude to the founder and supporters for their contributions to the successful launch. He urged his fellow executives to work diligently to uphold the union’s values and objectives.

Guest speaker Clemence Adonu, deputy CEO of African Village, said stakeholders were organizing under a unified front to secure opportunities for Ghanaian supporters ahead of the World Cup. He revealed that preparations were underway to establish an event center in Atlanta, Georgia, where African musicians representing World Cup–qualifying nations would compete for the “JM Award,” named after former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama.

Adonu added that GCB Bank had provided a comfort letter to support African Village’s engagement with the World Cup local organizing committee to secure group tickets for Ghanaian supporters.

As the Dome-Kwabenya branch begins its work, MISUGHA leaders say their focus remains clear: mobilizing, empowering and protecting Ghanaian youth while rallying nationwide support for the Black Stars.

By Kingsley Asiedu