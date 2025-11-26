Mission Schools Defend Religious Identity Amid Supreme Court Case

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) and the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) have issued a strong defense of the religious practices in mission schools, declaring it unreasonable to expect these institutions to change their core Christian identity. The joint statement comes as the Supreme Court examines a case challenging religious policies at Wesley Girls’ Senior High School.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, the two Christian bodies described the controversy as one of the most sensitive and widely debated issues in Ghana’s educational landscape. They stressed that their position is neither discriminatory nor antagonistic but grounded in the historical purpose and foundational philosophy of mission education in Ghana.

The church leaders argued that Christian missions established schools, acquired land, built facilities and shaped the moral and academic culture long before the emergence of the Ghanaian state. They emphasized that state financial assistance must not be misconstrued as authority to redefine institutions founded and owned by the church.

State support is a partnership, not a takeover, the statement read. The churches maintained that government assistance, such as paying teacher salaries and regulating curriculum, does not confer the right to redefine the core religious character of these schools.

The joint statement was signed by Rt. Rev. Dr. Bliss Divine Agbeko, Chair of the Christian Council of Ghana, and Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference. They highlighted that the church and state partnership in education has been central to Ghana’s development, and any attempt to override the religious identity of mission schools threatens to destabilise this longstanding collaboration.

The GCBC and CCG emphasized that attendance at mission schools is voluntary, and families who choose them do so with full awareness of their Christian orientation. They maintained that it is unreasonable to expect mission schools to change their core identity when Ghana offers a wide range of alternatives, including public, private and Islamic schools.

The statement warned that allowing parallel religious practices such as separate prayer times, uniforms or designated worship spaces would weaken the discipline and cohesion that have historically contributed to the strong moral reputation and academic performance of mission schools. They argued that a unified school culture remains essential for effective teaching and learning.

Citing constitutional protections for freedom of religion and association, the GCBC and CCG insisted that institutions enjoy these rights just as individuals do. As Christian communities, we have the constitutional right to operate schools that express our faith, the leaders asserted. Expecting us to suppress the Christian identity of our schools to accommodate every religious group would infringe upon this freedom.

Beyond the legal arguments, the statement highlighted the administrative challenges that would follow if mission schools were forced to accommodate the specific obligations of multiple religions, such as Islamic prayer schedules or dietary restrictions during fasting. The churches listed several practical concerns, including adjusting academic timetables to suit prayer times, allocating specific prayer rooms for different faiths and revising dress codes.

Permitting separate religious practices, uniforms and prayer schedules would fracture the communal unity and discipline that underpin our school’s ethos, the statement warned. A single, unified school culture serves the entire student body far more effectively than a fragmented environment in which students operate within separate religious frameworks.

The statement noted that Christian formation, through worship, values and moral instruction, is not an optional component but the very essence of mission education. The church leaders concluded that their position is firmly anchored in history, protected by constitutional law and validated by decades of proven educational success.

The statement comes amid heightened debate following a Supreme Court case filed by private legal practitioner Shafic Osman in December 2024. Osman is challenging Wesley Girls’ Senior High School over policies that allegedly restrict Muslim students from observing key religious practices, including wearing the hijab, fasting during Ramadan and performing other Islamic rites. He argues that these restrictions violate constitutional freedoms guaranteed under the 1992 Constitution, including freedom of religion, equality before the law and protection against discrimination.

On Tuesday, November 25, 2025, the Supreme Court granted Democracy Hub leave to file a written address as a friend of the court in the case. The seven member panel, presided over by Justice Gabriel Pwamang, directed Wesley Girls’ Senior High School, the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Attorney General to file their responses to the plaintiff’s suit.

The Attorney General, representing Wesley Girls’ Senior High School and the GES, has defended the school’s position, insisting that as an institution founded and operated by the Methodist Church of Ghana, it has the right to maintain its denominational identity. The Attorney General argued that the school’s faith based identity grants it the authority to establish standards on religious conduct within the school environment, even where such standards limit the expression of other religious practices.

The Attorney General has also been granted leave to amend the original statement of case to more robustly challenge the plaintiff’s arguments. In the amended statement, the Attorney General argues that Wesley Girls’ Senior High School is owned by the Methodist Church and not the state, hence has the right to practise its religion in line with Methodist Christian faith. The Attorney General added that the school is entitled to government funding despite its character of religious ownership, and that the state cannot take away the religious rights of the school simply because it receives government funding.

Speaking during the budget debate in Parliament on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, Minister of Education Haruna Iddrisu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of all students. He noted that concerns raised about limitations placed on Muslim students conflict with international human rights standards and provisions under Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, particularly Articles 33(5) and 26(1). No right is divisible, and we will not countenance any action by any person to deny any Ghanaian girl, he stated.

However, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference expressed strong disappointment with the minister’s comments, describing them as unnecessary and risking reopening tensions that religious bodies recently resolved. A church spokesperson said the minister’s remarks were unfortunate, noting that barely three months ago, all religious bodies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on religious tolerance. The Director General of the Ghana Education Service also signed, and this document was to guide the reopening of schools.

The spokesperson explained that under the MoU, schools established by religious bodies must be allowed to operate based on their founding ethos, values and philosophy, while ensuring that minority faiths are not discriminated against and are granted reasonable space to practise their religion. If parents choose a Catholic school, they must understand the ethos that governs that school, the spokesperson said. Catholics will not abandon their principles so that every religion is practised anyhow.

Legal analysts are closely following the matter, with some arguing that because Wesley Girls’ Senior High School is publicly funded, its policies must align with the Constitution rather than strictly denominational traditions. Others describe the lawsuit as a landmark test of religious accommodation in Ghana’s mission schools, one that could shape future policies across public educational institutions.

Public interest in the case continues to grow, especially over how the country will balance long standing denominational school traditions with constitutional protections for students of all faiths. The Supreme Court has urged all parties to limit discussing and analysing the case on social media as the matter progresses.