Missile Debris Hits Doha Street as Iran Targets Gulf US Bases

Terrified residents in Doha fled for their lives on Saturday, February 28, 2026, after debris from an intercepted Iranian ballistic missile plunged onto a street in the Al-Wakrah district south of the Qatari capital, triggering a fireball and sending thick black smoke rising over a residential neighbourhood.

The wreckage struck a vehicle before exploding, igniting what local reports described as residual rocket propellant still contained in the missile fragments. No casualties were reported from the specific Al-Wakrah incident, according to Qatari security sources and the Ministry of Defence, which said its interception of incoming missiles had been successful in preventing direct hits on intended targets.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed attacks on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, describing the strikes as a response to what it called the joint act of aggression by Washington and Tel Aviv earlier in the day.

About 12 hours after the attacks began, the US military reported no American casualties and minimal damage at its bases despite what it described as hundreds of Iranian missile and drone attacks across the region.

Bahrain confirmed that the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama was targeted, calling the strike a treacherous attack and a flagrant violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty and security. Three buildings in Manama and the city of Muharraq were damaged by drone strikes and debris from intercepted missiles.

Saudi Arabia, which was also struck despite having assured Iran it would not allow its territory to be used against Tehran, issued a stark condemnation through its Foreign Ministry, warning of grave consequences for Iran and pledging full solidarity with the targeted Gulf states.

Jordan’s military said it downed two ballistic missiles that entered its airspace. Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks as a blatant violation of its airspace and international law, while in the UAE, one person of Asian nationality was killed in Abu Dhabi after shrapnel from an intercepted Iranian missile fell on a residential area.

The Doha incident illustrated a well-known operational consequence of modern missile defence: when interceptors destroy incoming ballistic threats at altitude, fragments and partially intact missile sections can continue on a downward trajectory, carrying residual fuel capable of ignition on impact, creating secondary hazards in populated areas even when the primary threat is neutralised.

The European Union’s (EU) foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council video meeting for Sunday to address the rapidly escalating situation, warning that Iran’s strikes against its neighbours risked dragging the broader region into open war.