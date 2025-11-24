Miss Universe Africa Olivia Yace Resigns Continental Title

Ivorian beauty queen Olivia Yace has resigned as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania just three days after earning the continental title, citing commitment to personal values and integrity. The Miss Côte d’Ivoire Committee announced Monday that Yace is withdrawing from all mandates associated with the Miss Universe organization following the November 21 pageant in Bangkok.

Yace finished fourth runner up at the coronation held in Bangkok, Thailand, where Mexico’s Fatima Bosch won the title. The 74th Miss Universe competition took place at the Impact Arena and concluded with one of the most controversial finales in recent pageant history.

The Miss Côte d’Ivoire Committee, which holds the Miss Universe license for the West African nation, confirmed Yace is relinquishing her title effective immediately. She will formally return her Africa and Oceania sash to the organization to ensure clarity regarding the joint decision.

Yace posted a statement on her official Facebook page Monday evening explaining her decision to step down. She reflected that representing Côte d’Ivoire at Miss Universe 2025 proved she could accomplish great things despite adversity, but continuing requires alignment with her core values.

The beauty queen emphasized four pillars guiding her life and career: respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity. She stated these principles must remain central to any role she undertakes, and she could no longer fully realize her potential within the constraints of the continental title.

Yace announced her resignation from the Miss Universe Africa and Oceania title and any future affiliation with the Miss Universe Committee. She characterized the decision as thoughtful and value driven, reflecting her commitment to maintaining integrity throughout her journey as a beauty queen.

The former titleholder stressed her mission has always centered on inspiring younger generations. She wants to serve as a role model for young girls, encouraging them to confidently enter spaces where they may feel unwelcome and to embrace their identity proudly.

Yace extended a call for unity and courage to Black and African descendant communities worldwide, urging them to persist in breaking barriers and making their voices heard. She encouraged these communities to continue entering spaces where they are not expected and to open paths for those who follow.

The beauty queen issued a powerful message stating that no one should allow others to define or limit their potential. She emphasized that Black, African, Caribbean, American, and Afro descendant presence matters and their voices must be heard.

Yace congratulated Fatima Bosch on winning Miss Universe 2025 and sent well wishes to Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry for a swift recovery. Henry was hospitalized in intensive care following an accident during the pageant week that left her with serious injuries.

The Ivorian representative concluded with gratitude and optimism, stating she deeply appreciates the support received and the experiences that shaped her. She announced embarking on a new journey with unwavering determination to uplift and inspire, closing her statement with the rallying cry “IT’S TIME FOR AFRICA.”

Yace impressed many pageant fans and supporters beyond her own nation with her eloquence during the question and answer portion. Numerous viewers expressed on social media that she deserved a higher placement, with some arguing she should have won the entire competition.

The resignation follows one of the most turbulent Miss Universe pageants in recent memory. The competition was marked by public disputes, allegations of rigged judging, stage mishaps, and a viral confrontation involving Bosch that generated widespread social media discussion.

French Lebanese musician Omar Harfouch allegedly claimed on social media that he resigned as a Miss Universe judge before the grand finals. He purportedly accused the pageant of being rigged in favor of Bosch and suggested her victory stemmed from her father’s business dealings with Miss Universe Organization President Raul Rocha.

Rocha issued several statements on social media Monday addressing allegations of rigged results for the recently concluded pageant. The organization president firmly denied that any judges had resigned and defended the integrity of the competition’s results.

Reports emerged alleging that Rocha’s company secured a 30.7 million pound deal with a firm connected to Bosch’s father in 2023, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest. Neither Rocha nor the Miss Universe Organization has confirmed or denied the existence of such business arrangements.

The pageant also experienced technical difficulties and awkward moments during the live broadcast. A viral video showed what appeared to be tension between Bosch and other contestants backstage, though context and authenticity of the footage remain disputed.

Three other beauty queens were named continental queens alongside Yace. Julia Ann Cluett of Malta won the Europe and Middle East title, Zhaona Zena of China earned the Asia crown, and Stephany Abasali of Venezuela secured the Americas designation.

Philippines representative Ahtisa Manalo finished third runner up and won Best National Costume. She also placed third in the Beyond the Crown advocacy project competition, a component highlighting contestants’ charitable work and social impact initiatives.

Manalo and Yace emerged as fan favorites throughout the competition, with many pageant enthusiasts arguing both women delivered the strongest performances across all categories. Their eloquence during the interview portion and poise during the evening gown competition earned particular praise from viewers.

Fellow Miss Universe contestants expressed support for Yace’s decision through social media messages. Miss Universe Indonesia 2025 Sanly Liuu shared solidarity, writing that a title doesn’t make a queen but integrity does. Miss Universe Cuba Lina Luaces referred to Yace as “my president” in her message of affection.

The outpouring of support from competitors suggests Yace’s decision resonated with other contestants who may share concerns about the pageant’s direction or management. The unified response indicates potential broader dissatisfaction within the Miss Universe community regarding recent developments.

Yace represented Côte d’Ivoire after winning the Miss Côte d’Ivoire 2021 title. She waited several years for her opportunity to compete at Miss Universe due to scheduling changes and complications affecting the organization’s calendar following the COVID 19 pandemic.

The beauty queen’s background includes advocacy work focused on education access and women’s empowerment in West Africa. She has spoken publicly about challenges facing young African women pursuing higher education and professional opportunities in male dominated fields.

Continental queen titles were introduced at Miss Universe to recognize outstanding representatives from different global regions. Titleholders typically receive smaller crowns, sashes identifying their continental designation, and opportunities to participate in Miss Universe Organization events throughout the year.

The Africa and Oceania designation groups together two continents with vastly different populations, cultures, and geographic characteristics. Some critics have questioned whether combining these regions into a single continental category adequately represents the diversity of nations competing from both areas.

Yace’s resignation leaves the Africa and Oceania title vacant with no clear succession plan. The Miss Universe Organization has not announced whether they will appoint a replacement or leave the position unfilled for the remainder of the 2025 calendar year.

The Miss Côte d’Ivoire Committee’s decision to support Yace’s resignation rather than pressuring her to maintain the title demonstrates unusual solidarity between a national organization and its representative. National committees sometimes face pressure to preserve relationships with Miss Universe regardless of individual contestant concerns.

Yace’s departure marks the first time a continental queen has resigned shortly after receiving the title. Previous Miss Universe winners and runners up have occasionally relinquished crowns, but continental designations typically involve less controversy and fewer public resignations.

The timing of the resignation, occurring just days after the competition concluded, suggests Yace reached her decision quickly following the Bangkok finale. The brief interval indicates strong conviction about her choice rather than a gradual reconsideration over an extended period.

Industry observers note that Yace’s public statement emphasizing values and integrity sends a powerful message to pageant organizations worldwide. Her willingness to sacrifice a prestigious title for principle could inspire other contestants to prioritize personal standards over competition outcomes.

The resignation also highlights growing tensions between traditional pageant culture and evolving expectations from younger participants. Modern contestants increasingly demand transparency, ethical conduct, and genuine empowerment opportunities rather than merely accepting ceremonial roles.