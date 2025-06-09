Miss Tourism Ghana 2024 Thrills the World at Miss Orient Tourism Global

2024 Miss Tourism Ghana, Lawrencia Ama Yeboah, thrilled the world with breathtaking performances at the recently concluded Miss Orient Tourism Global pageant in Malaysia.

Her mind-blowing performance earned her the 2nd runner-up slot and other accolades at Miss Orient Tourism.

Miss Orient Tourism Global is a beauty pageant focused on promoting tourism and celebrating global unity and cultural diversity.

Speaking to the media after the event, Miss Tourism 2024, Lawrencia Ama Yeboah said, it is a dream come true and honour to represent her beloved Ghana on a global stage.

She said, from “May 18 to 24, I immersed myself in the vibrant culture of Malaysia for the Miss Orient Tourism Global pageant, and I’m thrilled to share that I’ve returned home as the Second Runner-Up. It was an absolute dream come true, and I couldn’t be prouder of what we, as Ghana, achieved.

According to her, the week was a whirlwind of unforgettable moments, adding that they kicked things off with glamorous evening gown and swimwear photoshoots, which were her first real taste of the international spotlight.

“However, it was during the National Costume competition that my heart truly swelled with pride. I poured my soul into showcasing Ghana’s rich heritage, and standing there in our beautiful traditional attire, I was absolutely ecstatic to be named the First Runner-Up for Best National Costume. It felt like a win for every Ghanaian, a testament to our incredible artistry,” she revealed.

Recounting how her experience commenced, she told the paper “Our journey took us from the historical charm of Melaka to the bustling energy of Kuala Lumpur, where we settled into the luxurious Royal Chulan Damansara. The excitement continued at the KL Gateway Mall, where subsidiary awards were presented. I was genuinely humbled and delighted to be awarded Miss Crowning Glory.”

The grand finale on May 23,2025 was electrifying considering the fierce competition, however, Miss Tourism Ghana became overjoyed to win another sash as the Second Runner-Up Miss Photogenic, proving that Ghana’s beauty truly shines.

Excitement reached its crescendo when she was called again as the overall Second Runner-Up of Miss Orient Tourism Global.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Miss Tourism Ghana Organisation, Mrs. Delphine Brew-Hammond, expressed appreciation to GTP, Tang Palace Hotel, NASCO, Kaya Tours, Lush Hair, and Max Beauty, among others, for helping project Ghana’s cultural heritage on the international stage.