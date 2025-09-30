Miss Malaika 2025 Unveils 20 Contestants for New Season

Miss Malaika Ghana has launched its 2025 season with an unveiling episode that introduced 20 contestants competing for this year’s crown, continuing the pageant’s two-decade tradition of empowering young Ghanaian women.

The unveiling showcased a diverse lineup of contestants that includes medical doctor Sharon Ayeteme Anaba, entrepreneur Candy Amankwah Debbon, model Zoe Maame Efua Mills-Robertson, real estate broker Nana Botwe Nyamekye, and nurse Akosua Arhin, among others representing various professions from students to administrators and creatives.

The 2025 unveiling episode was described as spectacular, with the spotlight shining on a stunning lineup of young women, each radiating beauty, intelligence, and confidence, making it clear this year’s competition would be fierce.

The pageant has evolved beyond traditional beauty competitions since its inception. For over 20 years, Miss Malaika Ghana has served as a grooming and mentorship platform, equipping young Ghanaian women with skills and confidence to pursue their ambitions and create lasting societal impact.

The unveiling wasn’t simply about introducing contestants—it marked the beginning of individual journeys, stories, and ambitions that will unfold throughout the season. Each of the 20 delegates brings unique backgrounds, experiences, and aspirations to the competition.

The diversity among this year’s contestants reflects the breadth of talent and ambition among young Ghanaian women today. From healthcare professionals to business entrepreneurs, from models to real estate specialists, the lineup demonstrates that Miss Malaika attracts women excelling in various fields rather than those focused solely on pageantry.

The premiere episode of Miss Malaika Radiant Season Diaries recently featured Lucile Naa Kwaley King, a freelance model, YouTuber and Miss Malaika Ghana’s Glow Up Queen for 2024, who is a University of Birmingham graduate recognized as a public figure championing personal branding while promoting a modest, faith-based lifestyle.

As the season progresses, viewers can expect fashion showcases, competitive challenges, personal transformations, and the signature Malaika moments that have captivated audiences for more than two decades. The competition tests contestants across multiple dimensions—appearance, intelligence, talent, social awareness, and the ability to articulate visions for their futures and communities.

The pageant’s production by Charterhouse, a leading events and entertainment company in Ghana, ensures professional presentation and broad media coverage. Episodes will be available on YouTube, allowing both local and international audiences to follow the journey toward crowning Miss Malaika 2025.

Social media buzz around the unveiling suggests strong public interest in this year’s competition. The pageant’s official Instagram account, which has cultivated over 401,000 followers, serves as a hub for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and contestant profiles under the hashtags #malaikagh2025 and #malaikatribe.

The question now captivating viewers is straightforward: which of these 20 accomplished young women will demonstrate the combination of beauty, intelligence, talent, and purpose needed to claim the Miss Malaika 2025 crown? The journey has begun, and audiences are ready to discover the answer.