Mishasha Unleashes Feel-Good Anthem ‘Shayo’ — A Celebration of Life, Love, and Vibes

UK-based Afrobeats sensation Mishasha is back with a bang, delivering her latest single ‘Shayo’ — a vibrant, feel-good track that’s already turning heads across the music scene.

Released on Friday, September 19, 2025, ‘Shayo’ is now streaming on all major platforms, and it’s quickly proving to be a fan favourite. Produced in the UK, the song captures the essence of good vibes, celebration, and togetherness, making it the perfect anthem for parties, hangouts, and everything in between.

https://vyd.co/MishashaShayo

Infused with Mishasha’s signature smooth vocals and infectious energy, ‘Shayo’ adds to her ever-growing catalogue of hits and showcases her evolution as one of the most compelling voices in modern Afrobeats. The song was produced by Bigmouse Afrobeat.

With an impressive string of hit songs such as ‘Dorothy’, ‘Papabi’, ‘High Riddim’, and ‘Pretty and Dangerous’, Mishasha has carved out a solid reputation not just in Ghana but across the African music landscape. Her collaborations with A-list artists including Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have further cemented her status as a force to be reckoned with.

Born into a musical family, Mishasha began writing songs at just 14 years old, and her passion has since blossomed into a career defined by authenticity, talent, and cross-cultural appeal. With her latest release, she invites fans to embrace life, love freely, and dance without hesitation.

‘Shayo’ is more than a song — it’s a vibe. And Mishasha is here to make sure we all feel it.

Listen now on your favourite streaming platform.