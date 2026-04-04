Minority Threatens Parliament Probe Over School Feeding Rice Import Scandal

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has escalated pressure on the government over allegations that contractors supplying Ghana’s School Feeding Programme bypassed a presidential directive to buy local rice, warning that the Minority Caucus will push for a full parliamentary investigation if authorities continue to withhold contract details.

Speaking at the Kwahu Business Forum on Friday, April 3, Afenyo-Markin described the alleged conduct as a procurement betrayal rather than a market failure, and called for the immediate disclosure of contractor identities and supply agreements.

He argued that while the state has publicly championed a “Buy Ghana” agenda, the reality on the ground reflects a systemic preference for foreign grains that has left local warehouses overflowing with unsold produce.

The controversy centres on a directive President John Dramani Mahama issued as part of the 2026 Budget, requiring all public schools from basic to secondary level to purchase only locally produced rice, maize, chicken, and eggs, with five agencies including the Ministry of Education, the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), and the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) mandated to enforce compliance.

Farmers say they were encouraged by that directive and had their produce ready, only for contractors to import foreign rice instead of purchasing from them.

Transparency Demands Unanswered

Afenyo-Markin condemned the lack of transparency at NAFCO, revealing that despite repeated petitions from agricultural unions, the identities of the contractors involved remain undisclosed. He cited demands by the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) for NAFCO to publish contractor lists, a request that has gone unanswered.

He urged the government to align its procurement actions with its political rhetoric, saying: “Let us choose accountability over secrecy.”

The Minority Caucus has served notice it will force the matter before Parliament, seeking disclosure of all active supply contracts and the identification of every beneficiary in the procurement chain.

A Crisis Already on Record

The Kwahu remarks build on a deteriorating situation that NewsGhana has tracked for months. Ghana’s Chamber of Agribusiness has declared a national agricultural emergency, with over 1.2 million metric tonnes of rice, maize, and soya beans remaining unsold across farming communities nationwide. Farmers have petitioned President Mahama directly, calling for a six-month import moratorium to allow existing local stocks to clear.

The 2026 national budget allocated an additional GH¢200 million to NAFCO for purchasing and storing food produced by Ghanaian farmers, yet farmers and advocacy groups say little of that commitment has reached the farm gate.

NAFCO had not issued a public response to the latest allegations at the time of publication.