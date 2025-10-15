Minority Raises Alarm …As Sam George Undermines $1bn Rektron Investment to Push Telecel Agenda

The Minority in Parliament has accused the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Hon. Sam George, of deliberately sabotaging a proposed $1 billion investment by Canadian firm Rektron Group intended to revive AT Ghana, formerly AirtelTigo, in order to favour Telecel Ghana.

At a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, the Minority alleged that the Minister’s “inconsistent and chaotic” handling of the AT transaction has thrown the telecommunications sector into confusion and severely undermined investor confidence.

According to the group, Rektron had submitted a fully financed proposal to acquire 60% of AT and inject up to $1 billion over five years to modernise its network and relaunch 4G services.

However, after signing an MOU with Rektron and Afritel in May 2025, the Minister allegedly abandoned the agreement and began pursuing a merger between AT and Telecel — a company the Minority claims “is itself indebted and underperforming.”

“It defies logic that the Minister would reject a $1 billion investment proposal from Rektron, yet celebrate a $50 million upgrade from Telecel,” the Minority stated.

They accused the Minister of acting without parliamentary approval, backtracking on his own promises, and engaging in opaque dealings that “risk collapsing Ghana’s only wholly-owned telecommunications company.”

The Minority further alleged possible conflicts of interest, claiming that Telecel has recently sponsored events in the Minister’s constituency and that stories about the AT-Telecel merger were mysteriously pulled down from both the Ministry’s and Telecel’s social media platforms after public backlash.

They called on President John Dramani Mahama to “rein in” the Minister and ensure that the future of AT Ghana is determined through transparent and lawful processes.

The caucus also warned Telecel that any attempt to acquire AT through “irregular or non-transparent means” would face reversal under a future NPP government.

The Ministry has not issued an official response, but sources close to the minister say the Telecel arrangement is a regulatory intervention aimed at saving jobs and maintaining service continuity.

The Minority is calling for a parliamentary probe to establish why a $1 billion investor was sidelined while Telecel was given access to AT’s assets.

“We are, therefore, demanding: An immediate stop to the current consolidation/acquisition/merger transaction, A comprehensive parliamentary inquiry into the circumstances and terms of the proposed consolidation, Full disclosure of all agreements, correspondence, and reports, including the transactional advisor’s recommendations on Afritel-Rektron, highest and best use of AT Ghana and A high-powered deep insight with ATC to ascertain the level of indebtedness and settle the impasses the have led to the withdrawal of services to AT.”