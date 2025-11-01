Minority Questions Gold Board Funding Sources Amid Ambassador Appointments

The opposition in Parliament is demanding transparency about how the Ghana Gold Board finances its operations after discovering the government has not released promised budgetary allocations to the institution.

Patrick Yaw Boamah, the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, told the Parliamentary Press Corps that according to a letter from the Ministry of Finance dated October 29, 2025, the Ministry has not made any financial releases as budgetary support to the Gold Board. This revelation contradicts the government’s allocation of the cedi equivalent of US$279 million announced during the 2025 Budget presentation in March, which was meant to enable the purchase and export of at least three tonnes of gold per week from small-scale miners.

Boamah expressed frustration that while the Gold Board has been seen appointing brand ambassadors, delivering pickups to institutions and making public donations, it has failed to meet basic legal obligations under Section 42 of its establishing Act. The law requires the board to publish quarterly reports on its website detailing operations, revenue, contracts, expenditures, and responsible sourcing practices, but there is nothing as contained in Act 1140 on its website.

The timing of these questions is particularly notable given recent developments. GoldBod Jewellery, a subsidiary of the Ghana Gold Board, recently appointed media personality Bola Ray and actress Joselyn Dumas as brand ambassadors at an unveiling ceremony held at the company’s head office in Accra on October 28, 2025. Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi described the partnership as a landmark initiative aimed at projecting Ghanaian innovation and craftsmanship in jewellery design for both domestic and international markets.

However, many Ghanaians on social media questioned the logic behind the decision, with one user asking why a regulator needs brand ambassadors. The appointments sparked public debate about spending priorities, especially given the funding questions now being raised by the Minority.

The GoldBod has issued licences to 600 companies comprising one sole aggregator, 21 self-financing aggregators, 204 tier-one buyers and 420 tier-two buyers, according to Boamah. He questioned what due diligence process enabled the board to license so many companies in such a short time, considering it’s not even a year old since its establishment in April 2025.

Boamah also questioned the integrity of the board’s gold sourcing, asking where the Gold Board is getting all that gold from, whether it’s from responsible mining, small-scale miners, or galamsey sites. These are crucial questions, he stressed, to ensure the state isn’t indirectly fueling illegal mining.

The MP revealed he plans to file parliamentary questions for both the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana to explain the basis for the board’s current financial practices. Section 18 of Act 1140 states that sources of funding for the GoldBod include monies approved by Parliament, making the Ministry’s letter particularly puzzling.

The Gold Board was established in February 2025 by the government to replace the existing Precious Minerals Marketing Company, with a mandate to oversee gold trading and accumulate reserves for the Bank of Ghana. The institution represents a significant policy shift in how Ghana manages its gold sector, but questions about its operational funding and transparency mechanisms continue to mount.