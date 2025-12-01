Minority Questions Delay of Tamale Court Written Judgment

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has raised concerns over the failure of Justice Emmanuel Bart Plange Brew to release the full written judgment on the Kpandai parliamentary election petition, despite promising to deliver it by Friday, November 29, 2025.

The Tamale High Court judge on Monday, November 24, 2025, ordered a complete rerun of the Kpandai parliamentary election within 30 days, following a petition by National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Daniel Nsala Wakpal, who alleged irregularities in 41 out of 152 polling stations in the constituency.

However, the ruling was delivered without a complete written judgment, with Justice Brew Plange indicating in open court that the full reasoned judgment would be ready by November 29. That deadline has passed without the judgment being released or any explanation provided.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin said the failure to deliver the promised judgment is not merely a procedural inconvenience but prevents Member of Parliament (MP) Matthew Nyindam from preparing a meaningful appeal against an order purporting to strip him of his parliamentary mandate.

The Minority Leader stressed that the delay prevents the public from understanding how a court can purport to nullify results from 152 polling stations when only 41 were challenged, and prevents constitutional scrutiny of a decision that appears to lack constitutional and legal foundation.

He questioned how Mr. Nyindam is expected to appeal an order nullifying his mandate without access to the written reasoning, and how the Electoral Commission (EC) is expected to comply with a court order imposing a 30 day timeline when the court cannot meet its own deadline. He also asked how the public can maintain confidence when a ruling of questionable constitutionality remains unexplained and unjustified.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin further questioned how the Minority is expected to robustly discharge its duties when its numerical strength has been reduced by what he described as a whimsical judicial order lacking published reasoning or demonstrable constitutional authority.

The Minority Leader told reporters that when a court purports to exercise power affecting parliamentary representation, reducing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority’s strength and favouring the governing party’s position, it must demonstrate the highest standards of judicial discipline and transparency. He said the failure to deliver a promised judgment on time creates the unfortunate impression that the reasons supporting the decision may not have been fully developed when the order was pronounced.

Mr. Nyindam has filed a notice of appeal and an application for stay of execution of the order purporting to nullify the election result. The Minority Caucus maintains that he remains the duly elected Member of Parliament for Kpandai until a final determination is made by the Court of Appeal.

In his initial response to the ruling delivered on November 26, 2025, Mr. Afenyo-Markin described the judgment as breathtaking in its reach and alarming in its implications, warning that it sets a dangerous precedent for electoral chaos. He said the judge had sent an unmistakable message to political mischief makers and electoral saboteurs that they could create confusion in a few polling stations, destroy materials, disrupt processes and trigger controversy to be rewarded with a full rerun.

As a practicing lawyer, Mr. Afenyo-Markin acknowledged that courts occasionally deliver rulings with reasons to follow, but said such a practice should never apply when the stakes are high, when a parliamentary seat hangs in the balance, when constitutional rights are imperilled, and when the votes of thousands of citizens face enormous consequences. He described voiding an entire constituency election without first ensuring that a complete reasoned judgment was prepared and published as judicial irresponsibility of the highest order.

The Minority Leader pointed out that Article 99 of the Constitution makes the Court of Appeal the final arbiter in parliamentary election petitions, not the High Court. He said where a High Court decision is so flagrantly unconstitutional, the Minority would not hesitate to support further constitutional litigation before the Supreme Court, stating that when a ruling assaults the Constitution itself, no judge is above scrutiny and no decision is beyond correction.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin reminded the people of Kpandai that Mr. Nyindam remains the sitting MP for the constituency, stressing that no person, institution or flawed judicial order can suspend the mandate they freely and lawfully conferred on him. He said unless and until the appellate process is properly invoked and fully exhausted to run its lawful course, the MP will continue to serve the Kpandai people with dedication and dignity.

The Minority Caucus has vowed to lawfully resist any attempt, whether subtle or brazen, to bar Mr. Nyindam from representing his constituents. Mr. Afenyo-Markin argued that the ruling violates Article 42 of the Constitution, which guarantees every Ghanaian the sacred right to vote, by disenfranchising thousands of innocent citizens in 111 polling stations where no irregularities were alleged.

He stressed that democracy is not defended by disenfranchising the innocent, and irregularities in 41 polling stations cannot be cured by barring the valid votes of thousands who committed no wrong. He said the issues raised in the petition, including clerical errors and the candidate’s absence from the regional collation centre, did not undermine the overall integrity of the election.

According to the Minority Caucus statement, all party agents had signed the Pink Sheets at every polling station, affirming the accuracy of the tally before the collation centre was moved to Tamale. The group alleged that NDC supporters attempted to disrupt the process on election night, and despite those confrontations, officials proceeded with the count, ultimately announcing Mr. Nyindam as winner with 27,947 votes to Mr. Wakpal’s 24,213 votes, a margin of 3,734 votes.

Mr. Nyindam, speaking after the ruling, said some NDC members had been signalling a rerun in Kpandai a week before the judgment, and even on the morning of the ruling, social media posts announced the rerun before the official pronouncement. He reassured his constituents that he remains the legitimate MP for Kpandai until the appeal court rules otherwise.

The Minority Leader also alleged that the NDC had prior knowledge of the judgment before it was read in open court, raising concerns about transparency and fairness in the judicial process. He questioned what kind of judicial system Ghana now has when such developments occur.

The parliamentary status of Mr. Nyindam remains contested, with the Majority Caucus insisting on strict adherence to the High Court ruling while the Minority pushes for recognition of the appeal process. Second Deputy Speaker Amoako Asiamah has deferred ruling on the matter, leaving the Kpandai MP’s parliamentary participation in limbo as the 2026 Budget debate continues.