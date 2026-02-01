Minority Pledges Tougher Scrutiny of NDC After Primaries Conclusion

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus in Parliament has vowed to intensify oversight of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government following the conclusion of presidential primaries that elected Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s flagbearer for 2028.

In a statement issued on January 31, 2026, the caucus said the completion of internal party elections allows members to redirect energy toward opposition work and holding the ruling administration accountable. The statement was signed by Minority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin on behalf of 87 opposition lawmakers.

“Our immediate task is clear: we must turn our attention outward to scrutinise the current NDC administration’s performance,” the statement said. “Through our parliamentary work and public engagement, we shall hold the government accountable on critical matters affecting ordinary Ghanaians.”

The caucus outlined several policy areas it intends to examine closely, including concerns about Ghana’s gold reserves, public financial management, transportation infrastructure and illegal mining. It accused the government of questionable transactions that allegedly depleted national gold holdings and caused substantial losses through irregular trading schemes.

“These include the alarming depletion of Ghana’s gold reserves through questionable transactions,” the statement said. It added there have been “substantial financial losses stemming from bogus gold trading schemes involving state institutions such as the Minerals Commission and the Bank of Ghana.”

The Minority further criticized what it described as failures in managing public transportation systems and responding effectively to illegal mining activities known locally as galamsey. The caucus claimed that water bodies remain polluted and agricultural lands continue facing destruction from mining operations.

“The deterioration of Ghana’s public transportation systems has left commuters in distress,” according to the statement. It also cited “the ineffective response to illegal mining (galamsey), which continues to poison our water bodies and destroy agricultural lands.”

On youth employment, the opposition lawmakers accused the NDC administration of creating inadequate job opportunities, linking this shortfall to broader economic hardship across the country. The statement suggested that young Ghanaians face widespread economic despair due to government policy failures.

“The government’s inability to create meaningful employment opportunities for Ghana’s youth has resulted in tragic incidents and widespread economic despair,” it stated.

Despite the critical tone regarding government performance, the caucus expressed confidence that the NPP has repositioned itself as a credible alternative ahead of the 2028 general elections. The statement pledged to offer what it termed accountable governance, economic revival and inclusive prosperity.

“To the people of Ghana, we declare that the NPP stands united, renewed, and prepared to offer the accountable governance, economic revival, and inclusive prosperity that our nation deserves,” the caucus said.

The same statement congratulated Dr. Bawumia on his victory in Saturday’s presidential primary, describing the outcome as a clear endorsement of his leadership by party delegates across Ghana’s 276 constituencies and the diaspora.

“His election represents a clear mandate from NPP delegates across all 276 constituencies, both at home and in the diaspora, to lead the party into the 2028 general elections,” the statement said.

Dr. Bawumia secured 110,645 votes representing 56.48 percent of total valid ballots cast across more than 300 polling centers nationwide. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong placed second with 46,554 votes or 23.76 percent. Dr. Bryan Acheampong finished third with 36,303 votes representing 18.53 percent.

The Minority Caucus commended Dr. Bawumia’s campaign, noting it demonstrated vision, intellectual rigor and commitment to national development. The caucus also acknowledged other aspirants including Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong for their participation in the democratic process.

“The robust nature of this democratic exercise reflects the NPP’s enduring commitment to internal democracy and the principle that every voice matters equally within our political tradition,” the statement said.

While acknowledging that the contest generated tension at certain points, the caucus called on party members to move past divisions and unite behind the newly elected flagbearer. It described the conclusion of the primary as marking the beginning of a critical reconciliation phase.

“The conclusion of this contest marks the beginning of a critical phase of reconciliation and unity,” the statement said. “We must transform yesterday’s divisions into tomorrow’s collective strength.”

The caucus pledged that current Minority members and former NPP legislators stand ready to offer strategic guidance to Dr. Bawumia. It said this support would draw on years of legislative and governance experience accumulated during previous NPP administrations.

The statement recalled the party’s electoral successes in 2016 and 2020, highlighting policy achievements including the Free Senior High School programme, major infrastructure investments and digitalization reforms. The caucus suggested these experiences position the party strongly to present a compelling alternative in 2028.

According to the Minority, its members would focus parliamentary oversight on issues directly affecting ordinary citizens. Beyond gold reserves and illegal mining, the caucus said it would examine government performance on international relations, public service delivery and economic management.

The statement expressed appreciation to party stakeholders who contributed to a peaceful primary process. The caucus thanked the NPP Presidential Elections Committee led by Joseph Osei Owusu, the Electoral Commission, Ghana Police Service, media organizations and party delegates for ensuring credible elections.

Dr. Bawumia addressed party members after his victory was confirmed, calling for unity, discipline and renewed engagement within the NPP. He described the win as a collective achievement that must be transformed into electoral success in 2028.

“To secure anything precious in this life, we must be prepared to fight the hard battles, prepared to work hard and be prepared to withstand difficult circumstances,” Dr. Bawumia said. “Tonight, victory is for all of us.”

The newly elected flagbearer urged all members to respect the primary outcome regardless of their preferred candidates. He cautioned against conditional loyalty and warned that unity must not be undermined by personal preferences or factional interests.

Kennedy Agyapong conceded defeat shortly after vote counting began, urging calm among his supporters. He acknowledged experiencing a similar outcome in the 2023 primaries and encouraged his team to remain united despite the setback.

“God will take care of you. He knew today was going to come, we did not know, but God who created us knew this would come to pass,” Agyapong told supporters. “We experienced this in 2023, so today is no different. Everyone should stay calm.”

Dr. Bryan Acheampong and other aspirants also conceded defeat and pledged support for the party’s flagbearer. Party officials described the election as highly competitive and well organized, demonstrating the NPP’s commitment to internal democratic processes.

The NPP suffered a landslide defeat in the December 2024 general elections, losing both the presidency and parliamentary majority to the NDC. President John Dramani Mahama won with 6,328,397 votes representing 56.55 percent, while Dr. Bawumia secured 4,657,304 votes representing 41.61 percent.

Following that defeat, the party established a 12 member committee chaired by Prof. Mike Oquaye to investigate causes of the electoral loss. The committee conducted consultations across all 16 regions and 276 constituencies before presenting findings to party leadership in April 2025.

Dr. Bawumia later described the committee’s report as thorough, impartial and factually grounded. He said the findings helped dispel propaganda and speculation about reasons for the party’s defeat, providing clarity for members seeking to understand what happened.

The NPP has embarked on rebuilding efforts ahead of 2028, with party leadership calling for all factions to close ranks. Former President Nana Akufo Addo, who attended the vote tallying at party headquarters, pledged to help unite the party after the primary results were announced.

With the primary now concluded, the NPP begins a three year journey toward the 2028 general elections with Dr. Bawumia at the helm. The Minority Caucus indicated it would balance support for party rebuilding with aggressive parliamentary oversight of the ruling government.

Party officials said Dr. Bawumia plans to embark on a thank you tour visiting constituencies across Ghana to renew connections with voters. The caucus described this outreach as essential for rebuilding trust and demonstrating the NPP’s commitment to transformation.

The statement concluded by expressing confidence that under Dr. Bawumia’s leadership, the NPP is positioned to restore hope, strengthen democratic governance and lead Ghana toward sustained economic growth beyond 2028.