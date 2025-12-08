Minority Leader Raises Concerns Over Politically Motivated Removals Under Current Government

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has raised concerns about what he describes as a growing pattern of politically motivated removals under the current administration. The Member of Parliament argued that one year after Ghanaians voted for change, the country is instead witnessing retribution rather than transformation.

Afenyo-Markin stated that a purge began with thousands of citizens removed from state institutions without due process, followed by unprecedented removal of the Chief Justice, and now the top hierarchy of the Electoral Commission and Office of the Special Prosecutor facing similar fates. He made these comments in a social media post addressing recent developments in government appointments and removals.

According to the Minority Leader, a pattern emerges clear as daylight, claiming that party figures are driving an agenda prioritizing settling scores over national development. He characterized the removals as systematic targeting of key institutional leadership positions, suggesting they reflect broader strategy beyond routine administrative changes.

Afenyo-Markin insisted that the government’s approach reveals its true priorities, stating those priorities have nothing to do with the welfare of ordinary Ghanaians. He questioned the status of key campaign promises, asking where the 24-Hour Economy initiative stands, where jobs for young people are materializing, and where industrial transformation promised during elections has begun.

The Minority Leader maintained that Ghanaians voted for responsible governance, not vendetta politics dressed as renewal. His statement reflects opposition concerns about what they perceive as politically driven personnel changes affecting constitutional bodies and independent institutions intended to operate with autonomy from partisan considerations.

The comments come amid ongoing discussions about appointments and dismissals across various government institutions since the National Democratic Congress administration took office. Government officials have defended personnel changes as necessary reforms to improve institutional performance and align leadership with new policy directions.

Recent months have seen significant changes in leadership positions across multiple state institutions, with government arguing that such transitions are normal following electoral victories and changes in political administration. Officials maintain that appointments and removals follow constitutional processes and reflect efforts to install competent leadership aligned with administration priorities.

Opposition parties have consistently raised concerns about the pace and scope of personnel changes, arguing that mass removals undermine institutional stability and discourage professional civil servants. They contend that protecting institutional independence requires limiting politically motivated interventions in appointments to constitutional offices and independent commissions.

The 24-Hour Economy initiative featured prominently in NDC campaign messaging during the 2024 elections, promising around the clock business operations and expanded employment opportunities. Government officials have indicated that implementation requires careful planning and stakeholder consultation, though specific timelines and operational details remain under development.

Job creation and industrial transformation also constituted major campaign themes, with the NDC pledging to accelerate economic growth through manufacturing expansion, technology adoption and private sector development. Administration representatives have pointed to various policy initiatives addressing these priorities, though opposition argues visible results have not materialized.

Constitutional provisions govern appointment and removal processes for key institutional positions, with varying requirements depending on specific offices. Some positions require parliamentary approval or consultation with advisory bodies, while others fall under executive prerogative subject to constitutional limitations and procedural requirements.

Debates about institutional independence and political interference have featured prominently in Ghana’s governance discourse, particularly regarding bodies like the Electoral Commission, Judiciary and Office of the Special Prosecutor. Maintaining balance between democratic accountability and institutional autonomy remains ongoing challenge across successive administrations.

Political observers note that personnel changes following elections occur routinely in Ghana’s democratic system, though scale and timing generate debate about appropriate boundaries. Finding consensus on distinguishing legitimate administrative transitions from inappropriate political interference continues challenging policymakers and civil society stakeholders.

The Minority Leader’s statement signals continued opposition scrutiny of government appointments and institutional reforms. Parliamentary oversight mechanisms provide platforms for challenging executive actions, though majority control limits opposition ability to block appointments or reversals absent constitutional violations.

Public discourse around these issues reflects broader tensions between competing governance philosophies regarding state institution management. Different political traditions emphasize varying approaches to balancing continuity with change, merit with political alignment, and institutional independence with democratic accountability.