Minority Health Caucus Condemns Ridge Hospital Intrusion, Calls for Probe

The Minority Health Caucus in Parliament has strongly condemned what it describes as the “unlawful and reckless conduct” of Mr. Ralph St. Williams, following a disruptive incident at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) on Monday, August 18, 2025.

A viral video circulating on social media shows Mr. St. Williams storming the hospital premises in the company of several men, shouting at health professionals and patients while filming them without consent. The Minority Caucus said the act disrupted the sanctity of a medical environment and violated the privacy of patients.

“Hospitals are places of care, healing, and confidentiality; they are not theatres for political theatrics or disruptive conduct,” the Caucus said in a statement signed by Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, Ranking Member on the Health Committee.

The Minority Health Caucus also linked the incident to what it described as a troubling pattern of behaviour by Mr. St. Williams, recalling a recent altercation between him and a minority MP that required police intervention. The group further raised concerns about Mr. St. Williams’ association with the Minister of Health, suggesting that the government is “emboldening” individuals who engage in acts of intimidation for partisan purposes.

“It is becoming increasingly apparent that the government has, by its silence and gestures of accommodation, given licence to individuals aligned with or sympathetic to the ruling party to engage in needless acts of intimidation, disorder, and political violence under the guise of activism,” the statement said.

The Minority Caucus apologised to the management, staff, patients, and visitors of Ridge Hospital for the disruption and praised the dedication of health workers who continue to serve under difficult conditions.

It has called on the Ghana Police Service to conduct a full investigation into the incident and for the Minister of Health, together with Parliament’s Select Committee on Health, to initiate an enquiry into the matter.

“The sanctity of our health facilities must be preserved at all times and under no circumstances should political opportunism or governmental negligence be allowed to compromise the peace and safety of these vital institutions,” the Caucus stressed.