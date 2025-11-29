Minority Demands Apology Over Afenyo Markin Contempt Referral Row

Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) are demanding that Speaker Alban Bagbin and Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga issue an unqualified apology over what they describe as a politically motivated attempt to undermine Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin through contempt proceedings related to his role in Ghana’s Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament delegation.

Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei, addressing journalists at Parliament on Friday, November 28, 2025, said the motion to replace Afenyo Markin ignored parliamentary procedure and sidelined the Minority caucus. She characterized Speaker Bagbin’s referral of the contempt petition to the Privileges Committee as an abuse of process done without due consultation.

I wrote multiple letters to the Speaker to express my strong displeasure at this unilateral move, Appiagyei stated, adding that the attempt violates both national and ECOWAS parliamentary protocols. She stressed that Afenyo Markin’s mandate as 3rd Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament has not expired, contrary to justifications given for the leadership change.

The Deputy Minority Leader urged the Speaker to withdraw the referral against Afenyo Markin and apologize to him, the Minority caucus, the nation, and ECOWAS. They claim to defend the Constitution, and now seek to punish the one man who had the courage to stand firm in defence of the rule of law, she said.

Speaker Bagbin on Thursday, November 27, referred Afenyo Markin to the Committee on Privileges and Immunities following a motion filed by Majority Leader Ayariga. The Speaker ruled that the motion established a prima facie case against the lawmaker that could affect Parliament’s integrity.

Ayariga accused Afenyo Markin of defying Parliament’s orders by attending a sitting of the ECOWAS Parliament in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, from September 25 to 28, 2025, despite a resolution passed on July 22, 2025, removing his name from Ghana’s delegation. The Majority Leader claimed ECOWAS Parliament initially refused to swear in Ghana’s new delegation when members found Afenyo Markin present.

The Speaker directed the Privileges Committee to determine whether Afenyo Markin’s conduct constitutes contempt of Parliament under Standing Orders 30 and 31A, ascertain relevant facts giving rise to the complaint, review actions taken within the framework of Parliament’s Standing Orders and applicable ECOWAS Parliament protocols, and make appropriate recommendations to the House.

Contempt of Parliament, as defined under Article 117 of the 1992 Constitution and Parliament’s Standing Orders, includes any act or omission that obstructs, impedes, or affronts the dignity of the House or its committees. The citation effectively accuses Afenyo Markin of undermining parliamentary authority by acting against an official institutional directive.

Appiagyei highlighted what she called a broader campaign to intimidate Afenyo Markin, citing threats by a National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Vice Chairman identified as Chief Sofo Azoka, selective media leaks from the Attorney General’s office, and the Speaker’s handling of the ECOWAS Parliament matter as evidence of politically motivated actions.

The Minority caucus demands include an unqualified apology from Speaker Bagbin and Majority Leader Ayariga, immediate withdrawal of the contempt petition referred to the Privileges Committee, full reinstatement of Afenyo Markin to his rightful position as Ghana’s representative to the ECOWAS Parliament, an end to coordinated persecution of the Minority Leader by the Attorney General’s office, NDC operatives, and party supporters, and prosecution of Chief Sofo Azoka for his alleged public threat of violence against Afenyo Markin.

The Minority argues these actions risk eroding confidence in Ghana’s parliamentary democracy and called for immediate corrective measures. Appiagyei emphasized that the caucus expects a swift resolution to what they describe as an avoidable diplomatic misstep, stressing that Parliament must restore the integrity of its engagements with regional bodies.

The core dispute centers on the composition of Ghana’s delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament. On July 22, 2025, Parliament passed a resolution constituting Ghana’s delegation and explicitly removing Afenyo Markin’s name from the list. The resolution was communicated to ECOWAS Parliament by Speaker Bagbin.

During the ECOWAS Parliament session in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, Ghana’s newly constituted delegation encountered Afenyo Markin seated among them despite his removal. Ayariga stated that ECOWAS Parliament initially refused to swear in Ghana’s delegation, citing the presence of Afenyo Markin as disobedience to the order. The issue was reportedly resolved only after Ghana threatened to withdraw entirely from the ECOWAS Parliament.

Patricia Appiagyei was nominated to replace Afenyo Markin as part of the reconstituted delegation. However, she formally declined the nomination in a letter to Speaker Bagbin, explaining she wrote multiple communications expressing strong displeasure at the unilateral move. She urged the Speaker and Clerk of Parliament not to inform ECOWAS Parliament of her inclusion and called for original Minority caucus nominees Afenyo Markin, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, and Bryan Acheampong to be maintained.

Appiagyei argued that Afenyo Markin’s term as 3rd Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament had not expired when the July resolution was passed, making the removal procedurally improper. She contended that ECOWAS parliamentary protocols require completing full terms unless resignation or other extraordinary circumstances occur.

The Minority caucus maintains that the July 22 resolution violated established procedures for constituting parliamentary delegations to regional bodies. They argue that replacing sitting delegates mid term without proper consultation undermines Ghana’s standing in regional institutions and creates confusion about legitimate representation.

Speaker Bagbin reminded MPs that regardless of political differences, the authority of Parliament rests on shared commitment to respect its decisions and uphold the integrity of its processes. He emphasized that resolutions of Parliament are formal acts expressing the collective will of the House on matters properly before it, becoming binding decisions until rescinded, suspended, or varied by order.

The Speaker stated that once Parliament adopts a resolution, it becomes enforceable, and failure to comply may constitute contempt. He stressed that the dignity and institutional integrity of Parliament must be preserved through adherence to its decisions and procedures.

The Privileges Committee, chaired by First Deputy Speaker Bernard Ahiafor, has been tasked with investigating the matter thoroughly, hearing evidence from all parties including Afenyo Markin, and presenting a report with recommendations to Parliament’s plenary session. A hearing date has yet to be scheduled.

The committee’s mandate is judicial in nature, requiring fair examination of facts and impartial assessment of whether Afenyo Markin’s conduct violated parliamentary privilege. The committee will determine if his continued participation in ECOWAS Parliament proceedings after the July resolution constituted defiance of an official House directive.

Ayariga, speaking on the floor of Parliament on November 11, 2025, when he filed the contempt motion, explained that during the Port Harcourt session, members of Ghana’s delegation found Afenyo Markin present and refusing to give way as directed by Parliament. He noted that when time came for the new delegation to be sworn in, ECOWAS Parliament initially refused, though four members were eventually sworn in.

The Majority Leader characterized Afenyo Markin’s presence as undermining Ghana’s parliamentary authority and causing embarrassment before the regional body. He argued that the Minority Leader’s actions demonstrated contempt for the institution and warranted investigation by the Privileges Committee.

The controversy has intensified partisan tensions in Parliament during the final weeks of the current session ahead of the December 2024 general elections. Both caucuses have engaged in heated exchanges over various procedural and substantive matters, with the ECOWAS delegation dispute becoming another flashpoint.

Minority MPs accuse the Majority and Speaker of targeting Afenyo Markin for his defense of constitutional principles during recent parliamentary controversies. They reference his opposition to certain rulings and procedural decisions that he argued violated the Constitution and parliamentary standing orders.

The Minority caucus maintains that Afenyo Markin acted properly by continuing his ECOWAS Parliament duties while his term remained valid. They argue that the July resolution was procedurally flawed and that regional parliamentary protocols take precedence over unilateral decisions by individual national parliaments regarding delegates already serving in leadership positions.

Looking ahead, the Privileges Committee investigation will examine documentation related to the July 22 resolution, communications between Ghana’s Parliament and ECOWAS Parliament, ECOWAS parliamentary protocols governing delegate appointments and removals, testimony from members of Ghana’s delegation who attended the Port Harcourt session, and Afenyo Markin’s defense of his actions.

The committee’s findings and recommendations will determine whether Afenyo Markin faces sanctions for contempt of Parliament. Potential outcomes range from exoneration if the committee finds his conduct justified under ECOWAS protocols, to censure or other penalties if contempt is established.

The dispute highlights broader tensions around parliamentary procedure, representation in regional bodies, and the balance between national parliamentary authority and obligations under regional institutional frameworks. Resolution of the matter could establish precedents affecting future delegations to ECOWAS and other regional parliaments.