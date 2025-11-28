Minority Accuses Government of Undermining National Interest in Lithium Deal

The Minority Caucus on Parliament’s Lands and Natural Resources Committee has accused government of undermining Ghana’s national interest in its newly revised lithium mining lease with Barari DV Ghana Limited.

Central to their criticism is the decision to reduce the royalty rate from 10 percent, secured in the 2023 agreement under former President Nana Akufo Addo, to the statutory minimum of 5 percent. The Minority says this reversal weakens Ghana’s position in a resource they describe as strategically vital.

In a strongly worded statement issued on November 26, 2025, the Caucus warned that the new terms threaten the country’s long term economic prospects. They insisted that lithium, being a strategic mineral with rising global demand, should attract the best possible terms for the state.

The 2023 lease was marketed as a major improvement, featuring a 10 percent royalty rate, 13 percent state free carried interest, additional Ghanaian participation through the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) and the Ghana Stock Exchange, a community development fund, and commitments to value addition.

Although the then opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the 10 percent rate could have been higher, it still insisted that the law allowed room for increased royalties when market conditions improved. The Minority now argues that the current administration has abandoned that stance.

Today, when given the opportunity to negotiate properly, the government has reduced the royalty rate from 10 percent to 5 percent, the Caucus said in the statement, questioning what had changed since its earlier position.

Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah has defended the revised terms, citing global lithium price trends. Speaking on the Floor of Parliament on November 11, 2025, Buah explained that the renegotiation was necessary due to a sharp decline in global lithium prices, which fell from about US$3,000 per tonne at the time of the original agreement to around US$630 per tonne.

The minister told journalists that the royalty rate of the agreement has been pegged at a scale of 5 percent which allows it to increase with the price of lithium on the global market. He said the decision to peg the royalty at a level which can be adjusted to correspond with the increase of lithium on the world market is what is prudent.

However, the Minority maintains that price volatility had already been considered under the previous rate and did not justify a downward revision. They argue that government took advantage of high lithium prices in 2023 to negotiate 10 percent royalty and should maintain that rate regardless of current market conditions.

The Minority further rejected claims that a 10 percent royalty was unlawful, pointing to earlier agreements in which governments negotiated above or below statutory rates. They cited precedents, including the 2014 Investment Agreement with Newmont and the 2016 Development Agreement with Goldfields, which had royalty rates negotiated outside the statutory 5 percent.

They also referenced clause 20(a) of the revised lease, which allows royalty levels to be set either by law or by agreement between the parties. The Caucus maintains that the Minerals and Mining Act gives the Minister responsible the authority to determine appropriate royalty rates.

The Majority Caucus has countered that the Minerals and Mining Amendment Act, 2010 (Act 794), sets the royalty rate at 5 percent for all mineral producers across the country, rendering the earlier 10 percent provision inconsistent with Ghana’s existing legal framework.

Collins Dauda, Chairman of the Lands and Natural Resources Committee and Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, explained that the Committee identified a fairness issue. If Barari DV Ghana Limited alone were made to pay 10 percent while multinational operators such as Newmont, Gold Fields, and AngloGold Ashanti continued to pay 5 percent, the Committee argued that such disparity would amount to discrimination and distort the mining market.

Only Barari would have been paying 10 percent. All others would still be paying 5 percent. That is not fair, and it is not equitable, Dauda said at a press conference on November 25, 2025.

He emphasized that whether policymakers prefer 10 percent or more, the law must change before any company can be bound to pay higher rates. Dauda said the Committee has advised the Minister to take steps to amend the law to allow Ghana to legally demand higher royalties across all mining companies, ensuring fairness and consistency.

Beyond the royalty rate, the Minority has accused government of reversing positions it held in opposition on value addition, mining model reforms and control of the lithium value chain. The Caucus pointed to contradictions between government’s earlier public pronouncements and the terms of the new agreement, including government’s reversal on the regulation of green minerals and changing positions regarding Barari DV Ghana’s Free Zone status.

The lithium agreement was signed in October 2023 with Barari DV Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium, granting exclusive rights to extract lithium in the Ewoyaa area of the Central Region for a 15 year term ending October 19, 2038. However, the agreement was not ratified by Parliament before the legislature and the previous administration were dissolved following the 2024 General Elections.

The Committee on Lands and Natural Resources has opened a public consultation process on the agreement. The document was advertised from November 13 to November 27, inviting memoranda from interested persons, civil society groups, non governmental organizations and technical experts.

Dauda assured Ghanaians that the Committee will not rush its work. We will not ratify the agreement until extensive engagement has been done, he said. The Committee has invited stakeholders to share their views as part of efforts to ensure broad engagement before submitting a report to plenary.

Lithium is expected to be one of Ghana’s most strategic minerals in the next decade. With global demand soaring, driven by electric vehicles and green technology adoption, many citizens believe Ghana must negotiate aggressively to avoid repeating mistakes made in the gold sector.