Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Faces Scrutiny Over Assets Increase

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has come under intense scrutiny after financial disclosures revealed her net worth increased almost 3,500% last year, rising to as much as $30 million.

Two companies owned by her husband, political consultant and entrepreneur Timothy Mynett, appear to have experienced significant growth in value between 2023 and 2024. Mynett’s firm, Rose Lake Capital, is valued between $5 million and $25 million according to Omar’s 2024 disclosure filed in May 2025, while the winery, eStCru Wines, is valued between $1 million and $5 million.

However, in her 2023 report, released in May 2024, Rose Lake Capital was valued at between $1 and $1,000. In the same report, eStCru LLC was worth between $15,001 and $50,000.

The National Legal and Policy Center, a conservative nonprofit that monitors the ethics of liberal public officials, confirmed it is investigating Omar’s assets. Paul Kamenar, counsel to the organization, told the New York Post, “She was basically broke when she came into office and now she’s worth perhaps up to $30 million.”

Rose Lake Capital’s website previously listed several high profile employees, including Adam Ereli, a former ambassador to Bahrain, former Senator Max Baucus, and former officials with the Democratic National Committee. However, the company’s website has since stripped team members’ names and bios, now displaying only a brief summary of Rose Lake’s work. The company’s LinkedIn page also appears to have been removed.

In June 2024, Omar’s husband was accused of defrauding investors related to their ownership of the winery. Omar’s husband and his business partner denied any impropriety but stated that the loss of investor money resulted from the difficulties of running a winery, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Discovery documents showed that in February 2024, Mynett’s businesses had little in their bank accounts, with Rose Lake Capital holding $42.44.

Earlier this year, Omar told Business Insider, “Since getting elected, there has been a coordinated right wing disinformation campaign claiming all sorts of wild things, including the ridiculous claim I am worth millions of dollars which is categorically false. I am a working mom with student loan debt”. Her 2024 financial disclosure shows she maintains student loan debt estimated between $15,001 and $50,000.

When Omar first took office in 2019, her financial disclosure showed a single asset, a retirement account valued at $1,001 to $15,000, and one liability for student loan debt between $15,001 and $50,000. The assets listed in her 2024 disclosure are labeled as “Partnership Income” and represent businesses run by her husband.

The scrutiny of Omar’s finances comes as Minnesota faces a sprawling fraud investigation, with First Assistant US Attorney Joe Thompson saying during a December 18 news conference that federal officials suspect a significant portion of roughly $18 billion paid out by Medicaid to Minnesota programs since 2018 was fraudulent.

“What we see in Minnesota is not a handful of bad actors committing crimes,” Thompson said. “It’s swamping Minnesota”. When asked to estimate how much of the $18 billion could be fraud, Thompson said it’s possible that the total could be half or more.

Authorities have targeted fraud in the state previously, including in July, when the FBI raided five businesses in the Twin Cities which had allegedly committed Medicaid housing assistance fraud. The state’s attorney’s office has charged more than 90 defendants in connection with various fraud schemes, with the most prominent case centering on the Feeding Our Future nonprofit.

There is no indication that Omar or her husband have been charged with any wrongdoing related to the Minnesota fraud investigation. Omar’s office has not responded to requests for comment regarding the financial disclosure questions.