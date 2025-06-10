Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations engages Parliamentary Committee on 2025 agenda

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations (MoCDTI) is currently holding a two-day workshop with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Information and Communications. The workshop’s primary goal is to discuss the Ministry’s 2025 program of activities and those of its agencies.



Agencies Under the Ministry:

* National Communications Authority (NCA)

* Cyber Security Authority (CSA)

* Ghana Post

* Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission

* Ghana Domain Name Registry

* National Information Technology Agency (NITA)

* Ghana Meteorological Agency

* Ghana Digital Centres Limited (GDCL)

* Ghana-Indian Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (AITI-KACE)

* Data Protection Commission (DPC)

* Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC)

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George (MP), reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to transparency and collaboration with the Select Committee.

He announced that the Ministry is developing fifteen (15) new laws covering crucial areas such as the digital economy, cybersecurity, and data protection. These legislative proposals will be presented to Parliament in batches for review.

A significant upcoming change highlighted by Hon. Samuel Nartey George is the National Information Technology Agency (NITA)’s transition to a purely regulatory body. Its current service-provider functions and government IT assets will be transferred to a separate entity.

Regarding the One Million Coders Initiative, the Minister, who previously served as Deputy Ranking Member of the Select Committee, stated that training efforts will be expedited through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to foster job creation for trained coders.

He also mentioned key partnerships with Huawei, MTN, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Oracle for specialized training programs.

The Ningo Prampram MP urged Members of Parliament to support the refurbishment of Community Information Centers (CICs) and local training centers.

The event saw the attendance of Mr. Alexander Yaw Arphul, Chief Director of the Ministry; Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Information and Communication; Directors and Heads of Agencies under the Ministry, along with their respective staff.