Ministry Launches Girls-In-ICT Training of Trainers in Upper West Region

‎The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations has commenced the Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop under the National Girls-in-ICT Programme with the aim of equipping 100 teachers with ICT skills.

‎

‎The training, which runs from 18th to 22nd September 2025, is being held at the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies in Wa.

‎

‎The selected teachers, drawn from all 11 districts of the Upper West Region, will undergo intensive sessions in digital skills and computer literacy.

‎

‎After the one-week programme, the teachers are expected to transfer the knowledge gained to 1,000 selected girls from Primary Four to Junior High School across the region.

‎

‎The initiative is designed not only to bridge the digital gender divide but also to inspire and nurture the next generation of female innovators.

‎

‎Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Upper West Regional Minister, Hon. Charles Lwanga Puozuing Esq., commended the Ministry for selecting the region as a focal point for the training.

‎

‎He urged teachers to approach the exercise with commitment, noting that their role as mentors and role models is crucial in shaping the digital future of Ghana.

‎

‎The Director of Policy, Planning, Budgeting Monitoring and Evaluation (PPBME), Mr. Austin Hesse, at the Ministry also highlighted the transformative nature of the programme.

‎

‎He noted that since its inception, over 15,981 girls and 1,292 teachers nationwide have been trained in ICT, coding, machine learning and other digital skills.

‎

‎He stressed that the Girls-In-ICT initiative provides a unique opportunity to close the participation gap in digital technology, especially among young girls.

‎

‎The programme will be climaxed with a competition, mentorship sessions, and an awards ceremony where the best-performing 100 girls will receive laptops and additional prizes for the top three (3) achievers.

‎

‎The Training of Trainers in the Upper West Region follows similar exercise in the Volta Region, with the Savannah Region scheduled as the next to host the programme.