Ministry Launches Girls-In-ICT Training of Trainers in Upper West Region

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations has commenced the Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop under the National Girls-in-ICT Programme with the aim of equipping 100 teachers with ICT skills.
The training, which runs from 18th to 22nd September 2025, is being held at the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies in Wa.
The selected teachers, drawn from all 11 districts of the Upper West Region, will undergo intensive sessions in digital skills and computer literacy.
After the one-week programme, the teachers are expected to transfer the knowledge gained to 1,000 selected girls from Primary Four to Junior High School across the region.
The initiative is designed not only to bridge the digital gender divide but also to inspire and nurture the next generation of female innovators.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Upper West Regional Minister, Hon. Charles Lwanga Puozuing Esq., commended the Ministry for selecting the region as a focal point for the training.
He urged teachers to approach the exercise with commitment, noting that their role as mentors and role models is crucial in shaping the digital future of Ghana.
The Director of Policy, Planning, Budgeting Monitoring and Evaluation (PPBME), Mr. Austin Hesse, at the Ministry also highlighted the transformative nature of the programme.
He noted that since its inception, over 15,981 girls and 1,292 teachers nationwide have been trained in ICT, coding, machine learning and other digital skills.
He stressed that the Girls-In-ICT initiative provides a unique opportunity to close the participation gap in digital technology, especially among young girls.
The programme will be climaxed with a competition, mentorship sessions, and an awards ceremony where the best-performing 100 girls will receive laptops and additional prizes for the top three (3) achievers.
The Training of Trainers in the Upper West Region follows similar exercise in the Volta Region, with the Savannah Region scheduled as the next to host the programme.
Ministry Launches Girls-In-ICT Training of Trainers in Upper West Region
