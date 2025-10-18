Minister Urges Students to Lead with Ethics in Digital Age

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George has called on Ghana’s young people to root their leadership ambitions in ethical principles and integrity as the nation transforms into a digital-first economy. Speaking at Academic City University’s Leadership Seminar Series, George framed ethics not as an abstract ideal but as the foundation separating authentic leadership from mere positional authority.

The Minister described true leadership in the digital era as requiring “courage, ethical conviction, and service.” He positioned students as agents capable of reshaping Ghana’s future and Africa’s broader trajectory, urging them to see themselves as architects rather than followers in national development. This framing reflects broader government messaging about youth empowerment and intergenerational responsibility.

George distinguished between leadership that commands attention and leadership worth following. He argued that authentic leadership depends on trust, accountability, and moral strength rather than titles or popularity. The concept carries particular weight in Ghana’s context, where recent institutional scandals spanning energy, procurement, and financial sectors have raised questions about governance standards and ethical compliance at state-owned enterprises.

The Minister expressed concern about what he characterized as eroding integrity in public and corporate sectors. He warned that leadership divorced from ethical anchors inevitably produces institutional decay and social damage. Drawing on his own experience in government, George emphasized the necessity of upholding principles even when facing pressure to compromise.

His statement that “I have decided to stand up to those who place profit above people” signals a positioning distinct from previous leadership approaches. He framed his ultimate loyalty as resting with personal conscience and the Ghanaian people rather than with institutional or political interests. This rhetoric emphasizes individual accountability as the ultimate check on institutional misconduct.

George revealed that the Ministry has embedded ethical principles throughout the Digital Ghana Vision 2030 agenda, the government’s framework for leveraging digital technology to improve service delivery and expand digital access. The vision explicitly prioritizes transparency, accountability, and inclusion as foundational values alongside technical infrastructure development.

The Minister underscored that technology itself remains morally neutral, reflecting instead the values of those who control it. In a media environment where misinformation travels faster than verified information, he argued that ethical leadership becomes essential to protecting democratic processes and social cohesion. Young people wielding digital tools bear responsibility for determining whether those tools amplify truth or weaponize deception.

George concluded by positioning students as the authentic authors of Ghana’s leadership future. He emphasized that ethical leadership won’t emerge from government offices alone but from classrooms, startups, and communities where young people daily choose integrity over shortcuts. This devolved responsibility framework appeals to student audiences while suggesting that systemic ethical transformation depends on distributed choice rather than top-down policy alone.