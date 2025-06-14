Minister tours Girls in ICT Training Centres in the Volta Region

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Hon. Samuel Nartey George (MP) today paid a working visit to the Girls-In-ICT training centres in the Volta Region to interact with the girls and encourage them to build their abilities in digital skills and STEM education.

The centres visited are, In my Fathers House, RC Basic School, Abor -Keta Municipal and Amissah-Arthur Learning Centre, Ohawu, Ketu North District.

The Hon. Minister expressed excitement for visiting the Volta Region and indicated that the program will train 3000 girls and 300 teachers in Digital Skills this year.

“The Girls in ICT program is not just one that is marked on the calendar but a flagship program to help train a new cadre of girls equipped with the necessary skills for the future.”

According to the Hon. Minister, the success of the training is attributed to crucial on-the-ground support from local officials, such as the DCE, and the commitment of leaders like Hon. Kwame Garkpey, Member of Parliament for the Keta Municipality, who is passionate about advancing ICT education in his constituency. Beyond training the girls, the Ministry is also equipping their schools and training teachers to ensure wider access to digital education, affirming its commitment to creating equity between the girl child and the boy child.

The Ministry, which owns and runs the programme, implements it through the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) and stands firmly behind GIFEC’s efforts to take digital literacy to every corner of the country.

Hon. Samuel Nartey George indicated that the President is extremely passionate about this programme. That’s why we’re not only training you but also your teachers, and we’ll ensure your schools are equipped so that your peers can benefit too.

He drew inspiration from his personal life, noting, “My kid sister is an engineer, just like I am. Women in engineering, STEM, and ICT excel. I want to see the next Farida Bedwei, who, despite being differently abled, is one of Africa’s leading software developers, recognized globally. This opportunity is yours to explore, learn, and lead us.”

The Volta Regional Minister, Hon James Gunu expressed appreciation to Hon Samuel Nartey George and his team as well as all facilitators working hard behind the scenes

He called on all the girls in the region taking part in the training to embrace the opportunity to better their future.