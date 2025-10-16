Minister Swears in Council Members of 21 Colleges of Education, Chartered Institute of Taxation

The Minister for Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, on Tuesday administered the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to newly appointed council members of 21 Colleges of Education across the country, as well as those of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, in a landmark ceremony signaling renewed governance and policy direction in the education sector.

Speaking on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, the Minister congratulated the appointees and emphasized the critical role of council members in strengthening institutional governance and quality assurance in teacher education.

“You are assuming office at a time when the nation’s education system is facing enormous challenges, particularly in senior high school placements,” Hon. Iddrisu stated. “The current mismatch between available vacancies in Category A schools and the number of qualified applicants is a clear indicator that urgent infrastructure expansion is needed.”

Education at a Crossroads

Hon. Iddrisu acknowledged the growing frustration among students and parents due to limited spaces in preferred high schools, citing over 6,000 qualified students competing for fewer vacancies in top-tier institutions. He announced plans to elevate a number of Category C schools to B status and expand facilities in existing schools through budgetary support.

“We must invest aggressively in secondary education infrastructure to absorb the growing numbers and reduce school placement tensions,” he noted.

The Minister also revealed discussions with the Ministry of Finance to support this nationwide expansion project and restore

normalcy to the academic calendar. He expressed optimism that the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would return to its traditional May/June schedule.

Teacher Welfare and Institutional Support

Addressing the teacher education space, Hon. Iddrisu reaffirmed government’s commitment to strengthening teacher capacity and professional development. He cited infrastructure deficits in many Colleges of Education and promised swift intervention.

“Some institutions are operating with vehicles as old as 18 years,” he said. “We will do better. We are awarding 7,200-bed capacity hostels across these colleges and ensuring logistics and mobility are improved.”

In a move to boost academic research, he also confirmed the release of book and research allowances and encouraged council members to leverage government scholarships under GETFund for capacity building.

Notably, he announced a government-backed housing initiative for teachers, where rent allowances would be redirected to fund affordable housing, enabling teachers to own homes upon retirement.

Governance and Oversight

Minister Iddrisu urged the newly inducted council members to uphold good governance practices and resist overreach in institutional management.

“Your role is not to interfere as if you are managing the institutions. Council governance must be distinct from administration,” he advised, citing constitutional provisions under Article 195.

He also called for an orientation program to be organized by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) for all newly sworn-in council chairpersons to ensure effective leadership and understanding of governance frameworks.

Inclusive Education Agenda

In a major policy announcement, the Minister revealed that President Mahama will officially launch a Free Education Initiative for Persons with Disabilities at Accra College of Education on October 24 — a significant milestone in inclusive education.

Institutions Inaugurated

The colleges represented at the ceremony included:

 Abetifi Presby CoE

 Accra CoE

 Ada CoE

 Akrokerri CoE

 Berekum CoE

 Bia Lamplighter CoE

 Evangelical Presbyterian CoE, Amedzofe

 Komenda CoE

 Mampong Technical CoE

 Methodist CoE

 Mount Mary CoE

 Offinso CoE

 Presbyterian College of Education

 SDA CoE, Agona Ashanti

 St. Joseph CoE

 St. Vincent CoE

 St. Ambrose CoE

 St. Monica CoE

 St. Teresa CoE

 Tumu CoE

 Wesley CoE

 Chartered Institute of Taxation

Council members of these institutions now carry the mandate to steer their respective institutions toward excellence in line with national education goals and President Mahama’s “Reset Ghana Agenda.”

“This is a correctional year,” the Minister concluded. “We are making tough decisions to place the economy and education system back on track — and you are now part of that national mission.”

By Kingsley Asiedu