Minister Sets April Deadline to Clear Railway Workers’ Salary Arrears

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe has pledged to clear all outstanding salary arrears owed to Ghana’s railway workers by the end of April, the latest promise in a protracted crisis that has seen workers go without pay for over a year.

Speaking to journalists on April 23 after touring the Western Rail Line, the Minister said eight months of inherited arrears have already been paid and the remainder will follow before the month ends. “We are working hard, by the end of this month, we are going to clear the rest of the arrears of our railway workers,” he said.

The crisis reached a boiling point in March when the Railway Workers Union picketed at the Transport Ministry, demanding payment of 13 months of salary arrears and accusing the government of withholding GH¢20.6 million raised from the sale of obsolete railway materials that had been earmarked to settle the debt. The union’s general secretary, Benjamin Essuman, disclosed that three workers had died during the period of non-payment.

The government subsequently released GH¢11.6 million, which Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) Chief Executive Officer Dr Frederick Appoh confirmed would cover up to seven months of arrears for the 960-strong workforce, a figure established after a forensic audit found official records had overstated the workforce at 1,300.

Beyond the wage crisis, the Minister outlined plans to make the railway financially sustainable by extending the Western Line directly to mining sites across the Western Region. “Our aim is to reach all the mining sites. That is when we will have a sustainable infrastructure of rail system in our country,” he said.

However, the revamp faces a direct threat from illegal mining. Dr Appoh, who also accompanied the tour, disclosed that galamsey operators continue to dig close to sections of the track, risking structural damage and raising project costs. He said he had written to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to activate the National Minerals Commission (NAIMOS) and confirmed a task force had been formed, with plans to bring in Ghana Railway Company Limited resources to bolster enforcement. “We have engaged the police, but this comes at a cost to the authority and not sustainable,” Dr Appoh said.

The Minister’s tour also covered RMS at Eshiem, where concrete sleepers for the project are now produced locally, eliminating the need for imports. Contractors Amandi Construction are currently focused on completing kilometres 32 to 40 on the Western Line stretch.

Workers say they welcome the April commitment but remain watchful. Strike action has not been ruled out if the deadline passes without full payment.