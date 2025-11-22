Minister Pushes Industrial Policy During Factory Visits

Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare has stepped up engagements with major local manufacturers, signaling a more intervention focused industrial policy as government works to expand production, exports and employment.

Her visits on Friday to electric mobility firm Wahu Company Limited and drug manufacturer Entrance Pharmaceutical & Research Centre offered a detailed look at both the sector’s momentum and its remaining structural hurdles. The visits form part of government’s drive to strengthen the industrial base by addressing policy gaps, supporting local production and improving the operating environment for manufacturers positioned to lead the next phase of industrial growth.

At Wahu, co founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Valerie Labi outlined a period of accelerated growth. According to her, the company’s plant can assemble up to 20,000 electric vehicles a year, is fully powered by solar energy and operates on a 24 hour production cycle. Wahu currently employs 550 people and aims to become one of Ghana’s largest youth employers by late 2026.

“In fact, Wahu already contributes to the government’s 24 hour economy agenda,” Labi said, adding that its nationwide riders and factory teams work round the clock to meet rising demand. The company generated over 500 jobs in the past year, providing opportunities for delivery personnel, engineers and other skilled workers, and Labi has stated her ambition to create over 200,000 jobs in the next five years through a planned green 24 hour electric vehicle zone in Accra.

Labi said the firm is training a new cohort of Ghanaian engineers in battery technology through a partnership with the United Kingdom (UK)’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, with a long term goal of localizing battery pack production. She also announced a new Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Ox Delivers that will shift production of electric flat pack agricultural trucks from the UK to Ghana.

Wahu designs electric vehicles suited to African conditions and has launched its Hero App, described as Africa’s first all in one digital companion for electric vehicle ownership. The company has also secured authorization from Switzerland and Ghana under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement for an electric bicycle mitigation activity comprising the rollout of more than 100,000 electric bicycles in Ghana by 2030, replacing fossil fuel based vehicles.

Despite these advances, Labi said policy gaps are undermining competitiveness. Wahu does not qualify for Value Added Tax (VAT) exemptions under the Ghana Automotive Development Policy, even though it is a local manufacturer. As a result, the firm registered under the Free Zones Authority to support exports to Liberia, Zambia and Togo.

She called for a clear definition within the automotive framework for companies like Wahu and an innovation sandbox to back emerging electric vehicle technologies, component localization and skills development. She added that long term, affordable capital remains scarce, limiting the company’s ability to expand vehicle financing.

Minister Ofosu Adjare praised Wahu’s innovation and reaffirmed government’s intention to support indigenous industries, saying that industrial expansion remains a priority within Ghana’s broader economic transformation agenda. She recently called for a robust regulatory framework to fast track the integration of electric and hybrid vehicles into Ghana’s automotive sector, emphasizing that the ongoing review of the Ghana Automotive Development Policy seeks to formally incorporate electric and hybrid vehicles.

At Entrance Pharmaceutical, CEO Samuel Amo Tobbin briefed the Minister on the company’s export strengthened operations but warned that delayed payments from some West African markets are tightening cash flow. Entrance Pharmaceuticals is a fully owned Ghanaian company founded by Samuel Amo Tobbin and his wife, Mercy Tobbin, who are veterans in the pharmaceutical industry. The company is the manufacturing subsidiary of the Tobinco Group, which has its historical antecedent in Tobinco Pharmaceuticals.

Tobbin pointed to the absence of a maize starch processing facility in the sub region as a major structural gap, noting its importance as a key input for pharmaceuticals, beverages and ethanol. He also raised concerns about the deteriorated access road to the company’s site, despite its status as one of Ghana’s largest pharmaceutical hubs visited regularly by global regulators including the World Health Organization (WHO), United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Geneva FDA.

The ultramodern facility manufactures non sterile preparations, including anti malaria drugs, antiretrovirals (ARVs) and other essential medicines in line with WHO recommendations, with separate dedicated facilities for the manufacture of beta lactams (Penicillin) and non beta lactams (non penicillin). The company has a staff strength of about 2,000 individuals and is one of the biggest pharmaceutical plants in West Africa.

The Minister described the concerns as timely, practical and economically strategic. She said Ghana must begin local production of core raw materials to strengthen competitiveness under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and reduce dependence on imports. She noted that recent government investment missions abroad showed strong investor interest in pharmaceuticals, textiles and manufacturing, and described maize starch production as a viable project with ready market demand. She pledged to fast track investor engagement.

On export payment delays, Ofosu Adjare said the issue will receive immediate follow up under the President’s Accelerated Exports Development Programme. “The President of the Republic John Dramani Mahama wants Ghana to be the net exporter of pharmaceuticals,” she said. She also committed to working with Trade Ministers across the sub region to ensure timely settlement.

Addressing infrastructure constraints, she expressed confidence that the Ministry of Roads will prioritize rehabilitation of the Entrance Pharma access road given its economic relevance. She praised the company’s multi shift operations, product quality and labor practices, and reaffirmed her open door policy to resolve emerging issues quickly.

Minister Ofosu Adjare was appointed in February 2025 by President Mahama and currently serves as Ghana’s Minister for Trade, Industry and Agribusiness. As the Member of Parliament for the Techiman North Constituency, she has been a vocal advocate for sustainable economic development and the empowerment of women led businesses. Her tenure has seen a renewed focus on strengthening Ghana’s position within AfCFTA and fostering an environment conducive to private sector growth.

The visits come as government works to address longstanding concerns from local manufacturers about policy coherence, access to finance and infrastructure deficits. Both companies highlighted the challenges of scaling operations without adequate regulatory support and affordable long term capital, issues that have constrained Ghana’s manufacturing sector for years.

The government has positioned the 24 hour economy policy as a transformative opportunity for local industries to scale up production, create more jobs and position Ghana as a key manufacturing hub in the region. Officials have committed to creating an enabling environment for local manufacturers by improving infrastructure, enhancing regulatory efficiency and addressing challenges such as the influx of counterfeit and substandard