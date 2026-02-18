Minister Paolo Releases “Kabod Blast Praise Jam” – A Power-Packed West African Gospel Medly

Ghanaian worship and praise leader, Minister Paolo, has officially released his highly anticipated single titled “Kabod Blast Praise Jam” — an electrifying medley of popular gospel hit songs across the West African terrain.

Kabod (or kavod, כָּבוֹד) is a Hebrew term meaning “glory,” “honor,” “splendor,” or “weight”. Rooted in the concept of being “heavy,” it metaphorically describes the importance, reputation, or massive presence of God (the Kabod YHWH).

Poised to get listeners dancing off their feet, Kabod Blast Praise Jam is more than just a musical compilation; it is a dynamic praise experience carefully crafted to stir hearts and ignite an atmosphere of intense worship and celebration. With his signature high-energy stage presence, Minister Paolo once again proves why he is widely regarded as a renowned “praise machine.”

Known for his unprecedented energy while ministering, Paolo has built a reputation over the years as a preferred and impactful praise leader whose authenticity and hunger for God set him apart. His ministry continues to break barriers while igniting a deeper hunger for God’s presence wherever he ministers.

As a true minister of God, fueled by passion and packed with power, Minister Paolo’s influence is making waves within and beyond Ghana. His unwavering dedication to authentic worship and his contagious zeal have earned him recognition from respected fathers and leaders in the Christian community, including:

• Prophet Prince Manasseh Atsu, Founder and Head Pastor of Watered Garden Church

• Pastor Eastwood Anaba, Founder and Head Pastor of Fountain Gate Chapel

• Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro, Founder and General Overseer of Alabaster International Ministry

• Dr. Frank Ofosu-Appiah, Founder and General Overseer of All Nations Kharis House

• Prophet Prince Osei

• Prophet Alex Armstrong, Founder and General Overseer of Potters Family Chapel

• Pastor Brian Amoateng, Founder and Head Pastor of Mercy Life Chapel

Over the years, Minister Paolo has shared stages with several gospel role models and international ministers, including Joe Mettle, MOGmusic, Ps Isaiah, Sonnie Badu, Emmanuel Smith, Micah Stampley, and Michael Stuckey, further cementing his place as a formidable force in gospel praise ministry.

Listen on all platforms here https://paa.ge/minpaolo