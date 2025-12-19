Minister Owusua Leads Believers Back to the Heart of Worship in “Ye Dan Wo”

Spirit-filled Ghanaian gospel minstrel Minister Owusua has officially released her highly anticipated new single, “Ye Dan Wo (We Depend On You)”, a heartfelt worship anthem declaring total reliance on God in times of uncertainty, triumph, and transition.

Written by Eunice Owusua Baah, the song carries a deep prophetic message of surrender, trust, and divine assurance. “Ye Dan Wo” reminds believers that regardless of life’s storms, God remains the ultimate source of strength, direction, and protection.

Accompanied by a visually captivating music video directed by the renowned David Ashbel, the project delivers a cinematic worship experience that elevates the emotional resonance of the song. The video captures Minister Owusua’s passionate ministration, drawing listeners and viewers into a deeply personal place of communion with God.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Minister Owusua expressed that “Ye Dan Wo is more than music — it is a prayer, a declaration, and a reminder that we depend on God for everything. My desire is that this song revives faith, strengthens weary hearts, and turns the attention of the world back to Jesus.”

With its powerful vocals, moving instrumentation, and spirit-led message, “Ye Dan Wo (We Depend On You)” is poised to become a favourite among worshippers, churches, and gospel music lovers across the nation and beyond.

The song is now available on all digital streaming platforms, with the official music video streaming on YouTube.

About Minister Owusua

Minister Owusua is a rising Ghanaian gospel artist known for her anointed worship ministry, soul-stirring vocals, and passion for leading believers into deep encounters with God through music. Her ministry continues to touch countless lives through spirit-led worship, uplifting messages, and impactful music releases.

Watch official music video for “Ye Dan Wo” below: