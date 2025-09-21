Minister Links Environmental Protection to Nkrumah’s Legacy at 116th Birthday

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has called for renewed commitment to environmental protection while commemorating the 116th anniversary of Ghana’s first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s birth at his birthplace in Nkroful.

Speaking at the grand durbar of NkrumahFest 2025 on September 21, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources connected Nkrumah’s visionary leadership to contemporary environmental challenges, particularly the fight against illegal mining activities known locally as galamsey.

Armah-Kofi Buah, who also serves as Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency, emphasized that the celebration should inspire Ghanaians to become “fierce guardians of our natural environment.” The minister specifically condemned small-scale illegal mining operations, describing them as environmental terrorism that threatens the country’s water bodies and forest reserves.

“The River Ankobra is polluted just because only few people can be rich at the expense of others,” he stated, highlighting how illegal mining has forced Ghana Water Company treatment plants to shut down in several regions. The minister warned that galamsey activities pose serious health risks, including harmful effects on newborn babies.

The celebration drew significant participation from government officials, traditional leaders, and citizens across Ghana’s regions. Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie announced that the government has adopted NkrumahFest as a permanent fixture on the national calendar, emphasizing Ghana’s role in leading Pan-African initiatives.

Samia Yaaba Nkrumah, daughter of the late president and former Jomoro MP, expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for reinstating Founder’s Day as a national holiday. She urged Ghanaians not to shy away from upholding her father’s vision, describing his story as one of success that should continue inspiring national development.

The week-long celebration, themed “Journey to Nkroful: Unite, Celebrate and Enjoy,” featured cultural displays, cleanup exercises, soccer competitions, and student symposiums. Regional ministers from Western, Ashanti, and Northern Ghana participated, demonstrating national unity around Nkrumah’s legacy.

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson emphasized that the celebration should remind citizens to commit themselves to unfinished nation-building tasks, while Ashanti Regional Minister Frank Amoakohene called for leaders to “embrace responsibilities and reject corruption.”

Deputy Minister Yusif Suleymana led a cultural troupe from the Yagbowura in Yendi, highlighting how Nkrumah provided opportunities for people from Northern Ghana, including current President Mahama. This participation underscored the late president’s commitment to national unity and inclusive governance.

Traditional leaders used the occasion to advocate for development projects in the Ellembelle District. Nana Kwesi Kutua, Chief of Nkroful, renewed appeals for a district hospital and university to support the emerging Petroleum Hub Development Project in neighboring Jomoro.

Nana Kobina Nketiah, Omanhene of Essikado and President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, who chaired the event, appealed to political parties to forge unity beyond their differences, emphasizing that true freedom requires self-reliance and security.

Armah-Kofi Buah positioned the celebration within broader historical context, stating that Nkrumah’s developmental projects “were not for the next election but for the next century.” He praised the visionary leader for establishing modern foundations that made Ghana “the shining star of Africa.”

The minister’s emphasis on environmental protection reflects growing concerns about illegal mining’s impact on Ghana’s natural resources. His call for collective action against galamsey demonstrates how contemporary challenges can be addressed through the lens of Nkrumah’s nation-building philosophy.

The successful celebration reinforced Nkroful’s significance as a pilgrimage site for those seeking to connect with Ghana’s founding history. The event combined cultural preservation with practical calls for environmental stewardship, linking past leadership with present responsibilities.

The commemoration highlighted ongoing efforts to preserve and promote Nkrumah’s legacy through the renovated Kwame Nkrumah Museum at Nkroful, though local leaders continue advocating for further improvements to match facilities in other parts of the country.