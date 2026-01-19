Minister Launches Maths Initiative In Western North

The Western North Regional Minister, Hon. Wilbert Petty Brentum, has introduced a mathematics project aimed at helping Junior High School students overcome their fear of the subject and develop a greater interest in it.

Speaking at the launch at Watico Demonstration School in Wiawso, he emphasized that mathematics is one of the most essential subjects in the JHS and SHS curriculum, yet many students shy away from it. He noted that fear of maths often affects concentration in class and overall academic confidence.

The initiative, which began in November, requires each student to solve at least one maths question daily, record it with a date, and submit it for monthly assessment. Outstanding students will be recognized to encourage hard work and consistency.

Headmaster Mr. Clement Amoako (Teacher Kofi) praised the Minister for the project, noting that it has already improved students’ commitment to learning mathematics. He highlighted that the provision of books each month has kept students engaged and boosted morale.

Community leaders, teachers, and parents expressed gratitude to the Minister and urged that the project be extended across the region. The initiative currently involves 150 students and is expected to expand to other districts in the Western North Region.