Minister Launches Cross-Border Mission as 232 Trucks Face Second Week Stranded

Upper East Regional Minister Donatus Akamugri Atanga has initiated high-level diplomatic talks with Burkina Faso officials as a weeklong border crisis threatens to escalate into a regional trade emergency, with 232 Ghanaian commercial vehicles remaining trapped at the Paga crossing point.

The crisis erupted when Burkina Faso implemented new transportation regulations in early September, restricting entry for trucks exceeding 54 feet in length. The sudden policy change caught Ghanaian transporters unprepared, leading to massive congestion and economic losses estimated in the millions of cedis daily.

Frustrated truck drivers responded by blocking the Paga border on Friday, effectively halting all cross-border traffic and forcing diplomatic intervention at the highest levels. The blockade has created a ripple effect across West African trade corridors, with goods destined for markets beyond Burkina Faso now trapped in the standoff.

During emergency consultations with stranded drivers at the border on Sunday, Minister Atanga acknowledged the severe financial impact on transporters, many carrying perishable goods that deteriorate with each passing day.

“You are suffering directly. If you have items and they are perishables and they are supposed to be prolonged here for a week or three, it means in the end, you are going to lose the economic value of your asset,” Atanga told the drivers, according to eyewitness accounts.

The minister praised the drivers for their restraint, noting their demonstration had drawn international attention to their predicament while avoiding property destruction that could have worsened diplomatic relations.

Atanga crossed into Burkina Faso for face-to-face negotiations with border officials at the Dakola crossing, accompanied by a high-level security delegation including the Kasena Nankana West District Chief Executive, immigration commanders, and defense intelligence officers. The cross-border diplomatic mission represents one of the most significant bilateral interventions at the Ghana-Burkina Faso border in recent years.

During the discussions, the minister conveyed greetings from President John Mahama while warning that prolonged truck queues could damage public perception of Ghana-Burkina Faso relations. The two nations share deep cultural and ethnic ties that extend beyond political boundaries.

“If you allow those queues to be there, the ordinary citizens of Burkina Faso and the ordinary citizens of Ghana, viewing that, will be anticipating a serious problem between Burkina Faso and Ghana,” Atanga reportedly told Burkinabe officials during the negotiations.

Burkina Faso border authorities acknowledged the strong bilateral friendship and assured the Ghanaian delegation that senior officials in Ouagadougou were already working to resolve the impasse. They committed to addressing the crisis “as soon as practicable,” though no specific timeline was provided.

The diplomatic intervention extends to Cabinet level, with Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa engaging his Burkinabe counterpart in parallel discussions aimed at finding a lasting solution. Minister Atanga expressed confidence that these high-level conversations would yield results within days.

“He has spoken to his colleague on the other side and they have agreed that they are going to look at the matter amicably. So within the shortest possible time, beginning tomorrow, we will see the changes that will take place,” Atanga assured the drivers.

The crisis highlights the vulnerability of cross-border trade relationships in West Africa, where sudden policy changes can disrupt established commercial networks worth millions of dollars annually. Ghana and Burkina Faso maintain robust trade ties, with the landlocked northern neighbor depending heavily on Ghana’s ports for international commerce.

Beyond immediate economic losses, the standoff threatens to undermine regional integration efforts and could set a precedent for similar disputes across West African borders. The incident occurs against a backdrop of increasing security concerns in the Sahel region, where Burkina Faso faces ongoing challenges from armed groups.

Minister Atanga conducted a comprehensive inspection of stranded vehicles at the Dakola border, meeting directly with truck owners and drivers to assess potential relief measures. The minister’s hands-on approach reflects the urgency with which Ghana’s government views the crisis.

The 232 trapped vehicles represent a significant portion of the regular commercial traffic between the two countries, with many transporters facing potential bankruptcy if the crisis extends beyond this week. Some drivers have been away from their families for over ten days, adding human costs to the economic impact.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, both governments face pressure to demonstrate that their commitment to regional cooperation extends beyond political rhetoric to practical problem-solving when commercial interests are at stake. The resolution of this crisis could serve as a model for addressing similar cross-border disputes across West Africa.

The minister expressed confidence in the mediation efforts, stating he was “leaving everything in their hands” as intermediaries work to restore normal trade flows between the two nations.