Minister Lauds Police For Fighting Crime

The Western North Regional Minister, Hon. Wilbert Petty Brentum, has commended the swift and heroic intervention of the police patrol team that thwarted a robbery attack on innocent passengers on the Kumasi–Bibiani Highway on Monday, 2nd June 2025.

The Minister expressed his profound gratitude to the brave police personnel who risked their lives to protect commuters from harm. He praised their dedication and professionalism, noting that such actions are worthy of recognition and encouragement.

Hon. Brentum used the opportunity to appeal to all residents to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious individuals or activities to the police and other security agencies.

He further urged the public to be alert and to promptly report any strange persons or unusual behaviour that may pose a security threat within the region.

The Minister reaffirmed his full support for the Ghana Police Service in their mandate to protect lives and property. He pledged his continued cooperation to enhance security efforts across the Western North Region.