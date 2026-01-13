Minister Inaugurates Timber Monitoring Team to Combat Illegal Logging

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has inaugurated a nine member National Timber Monitoring Team tasked with curbing forest reserve encroachment and clamping down on illegal activities within Ghana’s timber sector.

The team, drawn from the Forestry Commission and key security agencies including the Ghana Police Service, National Security, Ghana Armed Forces, and the Ghana Timber Trade and Industry Association (GTTIA), is expected to strengthen nationwide oversight of timber operations, ensure strict compliance with forestry regulations, and promote sustainable forest management.

The Minister administered the Oaths of Office and Allegiance to the members during the inauguration ceremony on Monday, January 12, 2026.

Armah Kofi Buah explained that the establishment of the team forms part of government’s broader strategy to protect Ghana’s forest resources while enhancing revenue generation for the state. He noted that illegal logging and persistent encroachment have over the years undermined both the country’s environmental sustainability and its economic prospects.

“The protection of our forest reserves is not only an environmental necessity but also an economic imperative. By reducing illegal practices, we can secure jobs, preserve biodiversity, and increase revenue for national development,” the Minister said.

He issued a stern warning to members of the team to uphold the law and avoid being compromised. “Don’t go and join the illegality. Don’t go and get corrupted. Go and make your appointment count, knowing every day that the people of Ghana are counting on you,” he charged.

The Minister urged them to strictly enforce forestry regulations rather than become entangled in the very illegalities they are expected to combat. He stressed that the team’s inauguration was not ceremonial but a demonstration of government’s resolve to confront one of the most persistent threats to Ghana’s natural heritage.

The National Timber Monitoring Team will work closely with district forestry offices, traditional authorities, and local communities to ensure effective enforcement and intelligence sharing across forested areas covering all 288 forest reserves nationwide.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Alhaji Mohammed Kwaku Doku, Director of the National Timber Monitoring Team, pledged the members’ commitment to diligently carry out their mandate and contribute to the sustainable management of Ghana’s forest resources. He acknowledged that the task ahead was difficult but expressed determination to deliver on their mandate.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Dr Hugh Brown, highlighted the growing severity of illegal logging and forest encroachment, describing them as serious threats to both personnel and national assets.

He cited instances where officers of the Commission were kidnapped in Dormaa in the Bono Region, underscoring the urgency and importance of establishing a dedicated monitoring team to curb forest infractions nationwide.

Dr Brown noted that the fight against illegal logging has been ongoing for decades but remains a major challenge, with armed groups increasingly targeting forestry officials who attempt to protect forest reserves.

The Minister drew parallels with the government’s fight against illegal mining, stating that illegal logging will now face the same level of coordinated and decisive action. He emphasized that forest protection cannot be handled by one institution alone and called for collective responsibility from government agencies, traditional authorities, local communities and the private sector.

Ghana’s forests have historically faced immense pressure from agricultural expansion, mining, and timber extraction, with illegal activities exacerbating these challenges. Illegal chainsaw operations and unauthorized encroachment have continued to undermine conservation efforts, erode public confidence in forest governance, and deprive the state of much needed revenue.