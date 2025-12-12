Minister Igwe Shakes Accra: “The Shift — His Grace” Becomes Ghana’s Most Elaborate Gospel Concert of the Year

Minister Igwe’s “The Shift” Live Recording Concert, held under the theme “His Grace,” delivered one of the most breathtaking, spiritually charged, and technically elaborate gospel events Ghana has witnessed this year.

The concert, headlined by Ghana-based Nigerian/Ghanaian gospel act Minister Igwe, took place on 7th December at 4PM and drew a packed auditorium filled with worshipers, families, and music lovers eager for an unforgettable encounter.

A Production Masterpiece: One of the Most Elaborate Stages of the Year

The event raised the bar for gospel productions in Ghana with a highly sophisticated stage layout and a full-scale musical ensemble that included:

· A live orchestra

· Percussion ensemble

· Hornsmen section

· Traditional Nigerian drums

· Standard keyboards, guitars, and drums

The combination of African traditional elements with modern orchestral arrangements created a breathtaking soundscape that amplified the worship experience from start to finish.

A Star-Studded Ministry Experience The night featured stellar performances from celebrated gospel ministers including:

§ Joe Mettle

§ Ceccy Twum

§ Petra Odubayo

§ Efiba Yankey

§ Max Praize

Each minister blessed the house with powerful ministrations, serving as a divine build-up to Minister Igwe’s highly anticipated live recording set.

Minister Igwe’s Electrifying Appearance & Performances

Clad in a white suit, complemented by a red cap and red flying tie, Minister Igwe made a striking entrance that set the tone for the night.

As a proud son of Prophet Bernard EIBernard and also doubling as the General Music Director for Spiritlife Revival Ministries, Igwe took the stage with undeniable energy, intense spiritual aura and the raw presence of God.

He recorded several new songs, each met with overwhelming excitement, prophecy, and deep worship. These songs are expected to bless countless lives upon release.

The atmosphere rose even higher when Prophet El Bernard, the trending prophet and spiritual covering of Minister Igwe, graced the event with his presence.

His impartation moment stirred the auditorium and added a prophetic dimension to the night’s experience. His generous donation of GHS 100,000 to the ministry of the host came as a true humbling moment of gratitude and appreciation for Minister Igwe.

The auditorium was completely packed with teeming fans who came to celebrate God’s grace and support Minister Igwe on this monumental journey. From stagecraft to lighting & screens by Strings Consult, choreography to sound engineering by Stephen, everything was executed with excellence, class and profound artistry.

This edition of The Shift has been widely described as one of the most cost intensive and elaborate gospel concerts held in Ghana this year, setting a new benchmark in creativity and spiritual depth.

As the final song ended and the lights dimmed, one thing was clear—fans cannot wait for next year’s edition. The Shift Live Recording Concert has officially cemented itself as a must-attend annual worship encounter.

Until the next edition, catch Minister Igwe in an African country near you as he is set to embark on his maiden African Tour from February 2026.

Get interactive with Minister Igwe across his socials: