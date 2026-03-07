Minister Hails Sunyani Peace Progress as Stool Dispute Simmers

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, has described the partial restoration of calm in the Sunyani Traditional Area as an important step toward renewed development, even as a core chieftaincy dispute over the Paramount Stool continues before a judicial committee.

Ibrahim made the remarks on Thursday, March 5, during a courtesy call by the Sunyani Traditional Council at his ministry, reaffirming government’s commitment to the peace process it helped broker earlier this year.

The dispute, centred on the rightful occupant of the Sunyani Paramount Stool, arose after the death of late Paramount Chief Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II in 2022. The subsequent enstoolment of Odeefour Ogyeamansan Boahen Korkor II triggered legal action and deep divisions among sub-chiefs and sub-queens, slowing development across the municipality.

Following an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) process led by the ministry, a three-month roadmap was agreed upon. The Paramount Queenmother, Nana Akosua Dua Sika Brayie II, was reinstated and formally recognised, alongside four divisional queen mothers.

However, the peace remains partial. The Nana Boahen Korkor Royal Family has maintained that the substantive question of the rightful occupant of the stool was never declared resolved and that the matter remains before the Bono Regional House of Chiefs Judicial Committee. Its spokesperson urged the committee to expedite its ruling to bring lasting finality to the dispute.

During Thursday’s meeting, Ibrahim underscored the link between traditional harmony and investment, saying that without the cooperation of traditional authorities, meaningful development at the local level becomes difficult to achieve. Both the Paramount Chief and the Paramount Queenmother assured the minister of their commitment to the agreed roadmap and to working together for the benefit of Sunyani’s residents, including the large non-indigene population living and working in the municipality.

Ibrahim has previously warned that chieftaincy disputes account for two thirds of all national security threats in Ghana, and has urged traditional councils nationwide to establish clear succession plans to prevent recurring litigation.