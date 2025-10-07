Minister Gives MMDCEs Two Weeks To Profile Miners And Financiers

The Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, has issued a two-week ultimatum to all Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the region to profile all miners and their Financiers operating within their jurisdictions.

The directive aims to identify legitimate miners operating in compliance with mining and environmental regulations and to clamp down on those engaged in illegal mining activities, particularly on river bodies and forest reserves.

The minister gave the directive during a crucial meeting held on Monday, October 6, 2025, in Koforidua, which brought together MDCEs, NDC constituency executives, and other key stakeholders. The meeting was also attended by the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande.

The engagement forms part of intensified government efforts following President John Mahama’s recent high-level meeting with civil society organizations (CSOs) at the Jubilee House to develop sustainable strategies to tackle the galamsey menace.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mrs.Rita Awatey emphasized the government’s resolve to enforce the laws governing mining operations in the region.

“Illegal mining is not just a regional issue — it is a national and environmental problem, and the nation is not taking it kindly at all,” she said.

“I have charged all municipal and District chief executives to go into their communities and profile all mining centres and their owners. Within two weeks, every miner must be known — those with proper licenses and those operating illegally.”

The Regional Minister further directed that all miners operating along water bodies and in forest areas be given a two-week notice to vacate such zones, warning that anyone who defies the directive would face the full rigour of the law.

“We are using the two weeks to profile all the mining centres. To profile all the miners. Yes, we know that some miners are operating in multiple areas without a licence. Those are the things we are looking for. And as a Regional minister, I believe in these executives that I’m working with. I’m charging them from here, we believe that they are going to make sure the laws on mining are enforced in our municipalities and districts,” She said.

She added, “We have laws that regulate mining, and we must make sure they are enforced. Water areas and forest reserves are no-go zones, and anyone who ignores this will face prosecution,” she stressed.

Mrs.Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey commended the participation of party executives, traditional leaders, and local authorities in the meeting, saying their collaboration is crucial in enforcing by-laws and national regulations on mining across the Eastern Region.

” We have our constituency executives, we have our chairman, we have our organisers, we have our secretaries here. And this is what we are doing in the eastern region to ensure that the bylaws and laws governing mining are enforced in our region.

The profiling exercise, which begins immediately, is expected to inform a comprehensive regional operation against illegal mining after the two-week deadline.

Eastern Regional Chairman, Dr Kevor Mark-Oliver, and other Regional Executives also attended the meeting.