Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Lays 2026 Budget Before Parliament Today

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, will on Thursday, November 13, 2025, present the government’s 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament. The presentation will outline the government’s financial outlook, spending priorities, and key policy directions for the upcoming fiscal year.

The 2026 budget is expected to be one of the most consequential in recent years, coming at a time when the nation prepares to conclude its ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) support programme in May 2026. The document is anticipated to set the tone for Ghana’s transition from IMF supervision to a self-reliant, growth-driven economy.

Stakeholders across the economic spectrum — including analysts, business associations, and policy experts — are closely watching for signs of the government’s strategy to sustain fiscal discipline while boosting productivity and private sector confidence. Key areas of interest include debt management, public spending efficiency, and reforms aimed at stimulating industrial growth.

Dr. Forson has previously signaled that the upcoming budget will focus heavily on employment creation and expanding productive sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and digital technology. The government is also expected to introduce measures to reinforce macroeconomic stability, enhance domestic revenue collection, and strengthen social protection programmes to support vulnerable groups.

The presentation on Thursday is therefore seen as a defining moment for Ghana’s economic policy direction as the country seeks to build a resilient and inclusive economy beyond the IMF programme.