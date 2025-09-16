Minister Demands TVET Rebranding After Infrastructure Shock

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has launched a comprehensive call to rebrand Ghana’s technical and vocational education system after witnessing deteriorating infrastructure during his recent assessment tour of the Upper East Region, including a sobering visit to Zamse Senior High Technical School (ZAMSTEC).

The minister’s inspection revealed significant structural deficits that have persisted since the late 1990s, prompting urgent discussions about the future of technical education in Ghana. Recent reports indicate ZAMSTEC has been operating under severely constrained conditions, with furniture shortages forcing the school to limit enrollment from 1,009 students to just over 800 in the 2023/2024 academic year.

“One of the lessons I’m picking is we all need to rebrand technical education in Ghana,” Iddrisu stated during his facility assessment. “TVET is not for those who are less inclined academically but a better path and route to skills training in order to address employability.”

The minister’s visit exposed uncompleted buildings that have remained unfinished for over two decades, including dormitory facilities and teacher accommodation that could potentially address current housing shortages. His assessment revealed structural concerns dating back decades, with some buildings requiring comprehensive engineering evaluations before any restoration work can begin.

“From 1970 up to yesterday, you don’t want to risk the life of people just saying that come and complete it,” Iddrisu emphasized, highlighting the critical need for proper structural assessments before undertaking any renovation projects.

During his regional tour, the minister also addressed security concerns in educational environments, particularly following his visit to conflict-affected areas near Bawku. In a symbolic gesture that underscored his commitment to student safety, Iddrisu declined a bulletproof vest offered by local security officials.

“I should be covered with bullet proof that children and teachers are not covered. Is it to say that you value and cherish my life more than theirs when it’s the same life?” the minister questioned, emphasizing equal protection standards for all educational stakeholders.

The Education Minister expressed strong opposition to armed security presence in schools, stating that uniformed personnel have no place in learning environments. This position reflects broader governmental philosophy about creating conducive educational atmospheres focused on character development alongside academic achievement.

“Education today is not just about literacy and numeracy, it’s about character molding and character building,” Iddrisu explained. “These young ones who represent the future of our country can only grow and be molded on their values of tolerance, honesty and integrity.”

The minister announced significant financial commitments to address infrastructure challenges, revealing that the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) will inject GH¢1 billion into school infrastructure in 2026, specifically targeting long-standing deficits and working to eliminate the double-track system in senior high schools.

This substantial investment forms part of President Mahama’s broader educational reform agenda, which Iddrisu described as prioritizing comprehensive school connectivity and modernization programs. The funding allocation represents one of the most significant educational infrastructure investments in recent years.

Iddrisu, who was appointed Education Minister in January 2025 during President John Mahama’s second term, has positioned STEM education as central to Ghana’s future development strategy. “Science, engineering and mathematics is the future,” he declared, outlining plans for revolutionary changes to technical education delivery.

The minister’s regional assessment tour continues as part of a nationwide evaluation of educational infrastructure and policy implementation. His findings at ZAMSTEC reflect broader challenges facing technical institutions across Ghana, where infrastructure deficits have historically undermined the quality and perception of vocational education.

ZAMSTEC, established in 1976 and converted to a technical senior high school in 1979, represents many technical institutions struggling with inadequate facilities and public misconceptions about vocational training pathways. The school’s current challenges exemplify systemic issues that the minister’s rebranding initiative aims to address.

The government’s commitment to technical education reform comes as Ghana seeks to align its workforce development with economic modernization goals. Technical and vocational institutions play crucial roles in addressing youth unemployment and building skilled workforces for emerging industries.

Looking ahead, the Education Ministry plans to implement comprehensive reforms that address both infrastructure deficits and public perception challenges facing technical education. The GH¢1 billion investment represents the initial phase of what officials describe as a long-term commitment to educational excellence and equity.

The minister’s assessment tour continues with additional facility inspections planned across Ghana’s regions, as the government works to establish baseline conditions for its ambitious educational reform agenda. These evaluations will inform policy decisions and resource allocation strategies for the coming years.

Officials expect the TVET rebranding initiative to reshape how Ghanaians perceive technical education, positioning vocational training as a premium pathway for skills development rather than an alternative for academically struggling students. This philosophical shift represents a fundamental change in national education policy and public messaging.

The infrastructure investments announced by Iddrisu align with broader governmental commitments to educational modernization and youth development. Success in implementing these reforms could significantly impact Ghana’s long-term economic competitiveness and social development outcomes.