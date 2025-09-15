Minister Demands TCDA Action on Rubber Supply Crisis

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson has issued an urgent call for the Tree Crop Development Authority to eliminate persistent raw rubber shortages that threaten Ghana’s industrial capacity and the government’s 24-Hour Economy initiative.

During a visit to Ghana Rubber Estates Limited on Sunday, Nelson warned that processing plants operating without adequate raw materials jeopardize the nation’s value-addition goals and risk undermining broader economic transformation policies.

“Price setting alone is not enough,” Nelson cautioned industry stakeholders gathered at GREL facilities. “Without an active mechanism to guarantee raw material delivery, both farmers and processors suffer and national policy risks collapse.”

The minister emphasized that while protecting farmers’ livelihoods remains essential, ensuring the sustainability of Ghana’s entire rubber value chain takes precedence for long-term economic stability.

“Processing plants need raw materials to add value, and that value must reach the market,” he stated. “Otherwise, the benefits of our rubber industry and the 24-Hour Economy will be undermined.”

Ghana’s rubber processing sector faces mounting pressure as GREL currently manages over 13,093 hectares of rubber cultivation but operates below installed capacity due to raw material shortages, according to recent government assessments.

GREL Managing Director Thierry Cauchy highlighted the company’s significant economic contributions through investment, employment generation, and substantial tax revenue, despite facing operational constraints that limit production capacity.

The natural rubber processing company operates under majority ownership by SIPH Group at 64 percent, with the Ghanaian government holding 26.75 percent and New Ghana Limited maintaining 9 percent stakes.

Operating across Western, Central, and Eastern regions, GREL runs two major factories at Apemanim and TISBU with combined annual processing capacity reaching 90,000 tonnes, expandable to 140,000 tonnes with adequate raw material supplies.

Since 2018, the company has invested over GH¢840 million in expansion projects, including construction of a second processing facility partly financed through government capital injection and SIPH Group funding.

Tax records show GREL contributed nearly GH¢70 million to government revenues in 2024 alone, earning recognition from the Ghana Revenue Authority in Takoradi as one of the nation’s leading corporate taxpayers.

Cauchy revealed that Ghana produces approximately 90,000 tonnes of rubber annually, with over 70,000 tonnes sourced from outgrower farmers, but local processors face intense competition from exporters offering premium prices for raw materials.

“Exporters pay negligible tax, employ few people and bear little overhead,” Cauchy argued during discussions with ministry officials. “Every kilogram exported represents lost employment opportunities and reduced value-addition for local processing.”

GREL Head of Corporate Affairs Perry Acheampong warned that six processing factories nationwide face severe challenges, with one facility completely collapsed and another operating significantly below capacity due to raw material access problems.

“At full capacity our factory could employ more than 1,300 workers, yet only 570 are engaged today,” Acheampong explained. “We need authorities to act decisively to protect local industry, support employment and ensure value addition, in line with the President’s vision.”

Industry analysis indicates Ghana possesses sufficient installed processing capacity to handle all domestically produced raw rubber, suggesting regulatory intervention rather than infrastructure expansion offers the most effective solution to current bottlenecks.

Foreign exchange earnings from rubber processing reached US$98 million in 2024, falling short of the potential US$160 million achievable with full domestic value-addition, according to sector performance data.

Earlier this year, TCDA officials acknowledged key industry challenges including shortage of raw materials, inadequate technical support, poor enforcement of laws and regulations, and deteriorating plantation access roads during stakeholder engagement sessions.

Without immediate regulatory intervention to prioritize domestic processing over raw material exports, industry leaders predict further declines in foreign exchange earnings and employment levels throughout 2025.