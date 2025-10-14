Minister Commends Ghana Post Transformation, Urges Green Operations

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations has lauded Ghana Post for its transformation, urging the postal service to embrace environmental sustainability and expand into international delivery routes as it builds on recent operational successes.

Samuel Nartey George, addressing management, staff, and union representatives at a Staff Durbar held at Ghana Post’s headquarters, described the company’s recent progress as a reflection of effective leadership and unity. His remarks came as the organization celebrates both domestic achievements and international recognition.

“It is clear to me that in Ghana Post, things are not just going well, they are going very well,” George remarked. He attributed the company’s success to improved relationships between management and the workers’ union, which he described as “the recipe for productivity and excellence.”

But the minister’s visit wasn’t just about praise. He challenged Ghana Post to modernize operations with environmental responsibility in mind, urging management to consider introducing electric bikes and vehicles for last-mile delivery to reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

“We must begin to think green,” he said. It’s advice that reflects growing recognition that sustainability isn’t just an environmental issue but an economic one as fuel costs continue pressuring operational budgets.

George also pushed Ghana Post to broaden its vision beyond the domestic market by developing international delivery routes to boost revenue and global visibility. Citing Ghanaian entrepreneurs exporting local products abroad, he suggested similar innovation could help the postal service diversify operations and build resilience.

“We need to begin exploring new delivery routes, Japan, the UK, and elsewhere,” he advised. “That’s how Ghana Post can diversify and build resilience.” Whether Ghana Post has the infrastructure and partnerships necessary to compete in international delivery markets remains to be seen, but the minister’s encouragement signals government support for expansion.

George congratulated Ghana Post on its election to the Council of Administration of the Universal Postal Union, describing the achievement as a milestone that places the company among the world’s leading postal institutions. Ghana has been elected as a member of the Council of Administration of the Universal Postal Union, a 41-member body that meets annually at UPU headquarters in Berne to ensure continuity of the organization’s work between congresses.

“You are flying the red, gold, and green high,” he said. The UPU election represents genuine international recognition, as council members are selected from among 192 member countries and play significant roles in global postal governance.

In her remarks, Ghana Post Managing Director Rita Sraha outlined operational milestones, including delivery of over 72,000 new chip-embedded passports across the country, along with bank cards, driver’s licenses, and other secure documents. She said Ghana Post is also partnering with e-commerce platforms to expand parcel delivery and increase revenue.

The shift toward e-commerce logistics makes business sense. As traditional mail volume declines globally, postal services that successfully pivot to parcel delivery and logistics capture growth in online shopping. Ghana Post’s partnerships with e-commerce platforms position it to benefit from this trend.

The company’s efforts have earned global recognition, including the 2025 Quality Management Silver Award and the 2024 Customer Care Award, where it ranked second in Africa and sixth globally. These aren’t participation trophies. They represent independent assessment of operational standards and customer service quality.

“Our progress shows what teamwork and discipline can achieve,” Sraha said. “Together, we will continue building a Ghana Post that stands tall across Africa and beyond.”

The transformation narrative is compelling, but sustainability depends on whether Ghana Post can maintain momentum while implementing the minister’s ambitious vision. Going green requires capital investment in electric vehicles. Expanding internationally demands partnerships, infrastructure, and logistics expertise. Maintaining service quality while scaling up operations presents ongoing challenges.

What makes this story noteworthy is that Ghana Post, a state-owned enterprise historically associated with inefficiency and limited services, is demonstrating that turnaround is possible with proper management and labor cooperation. The question is whether this represents a new normal or a high point that proves difficult to sustain.

The minister’s visit and commendation highlighted Ghana Post’s steady evolution into a modern, technology-driven postal and logistics service, one balancing national identity, innovation, and sustainability in an increasingly digital economy. Whether the organization can deliver on the minister’s green and global vision while maintaining current service standards will determine if this transformation story has staying power.