Minister Cites US$3.5bn Energy Boost As Oil Output Falls

Energy and Green Transition Minister John Jinapor says Ghana has secured over US$3.5 billion in upstream oil and gas investment, with crude output set to rise after a long decline.

Jinapor made the case at the Ghana UK Investment Summit 2026, saying decisive reforms and sustained investor engagement under the government’s Reset Agenda had restored confidence in the energy sector. He said major drilling had resumed and that crude production should increase for the first time in almost six years.

He said the government is pursuing a balanced strategy that maximises domestic oil and gas while expanding renewables and advancing plans for nuclear power, pointing to opportunities in gas infrastructure, gas to power and power sector modernisation. “Ghana is open for business,” he wrote on Facebook after the event.

His upbeat assessment contrasts with the 2025 annual report of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), which found that crude oil production fell for a sixth straight year in 2025. Output dropped from a peak of 71.44 million barrels in 2019 to 37.3 million barrels last year, a compounded annual average decline of about 9 percent.

PIAC linked the slide to ageing fields, maintenance and operational disruptions, and urged the government to attract fresh investment, particularly into the underperforming TEN field. The minister’s figures, if realised, would mark the first production rise since that downturn began.