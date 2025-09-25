Minister Calls Africa World’s AI “Gold Mine” at Tech Summit

Africa represents the world’s next artificial intelligence “gold mine” due to its vast demographic advantages and untapped data resources, Ghana’s technology minister declared at a landmark continental summit this week.

Samuel Nartey George, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, positioned the continent as central to global AI development during his keynote address at the inaugural Pan African AI Summit in Accra on September 23-24. The minister emphasized that Africa’s youthful population will fundamentally reshape the international data economy over the next decade.

George highlighted critical demographic projections showing that by 2030, one in every four people globally will be African, with the continent maintaining an average age of just 23 years. This population advantage translates into massive data generation potential that could transform Africa into a powerful global resource if properly managed through robust national policies.

The minister warned that current gaps in international AI systems demonstrate the risks of Africa not controlling its data destiny. He cited specific accuracy problems with United States Homeland Security systems, which achieve only 49 percent accuracy when processing data on black males, largely due to the absence of African datasets in training algorithms.

Recent projections suggest AI could increase Africa’s economy by $2.9 trillion by 2030, equivalent to raising annual GDP growth by 3 percent. This economic potential underscores the strategic importance of the minister’s call for continental coordination in AI development and data governance.

Ghana’s domestic AI strategy focuses on three priority sectors, George revealed. Agricultural applications aim to strengthen food security through precision farming technologies. Healthcare initiatives target improved last-mile delivery systems for remote communities. Educational programs address digital divide challenges across the country.

The minister announced plans for a major continental technology forum, tentatively named “Africa Tech Davos,” scheduled for mid-2026 in Accra. This gathering will bring together Information and Communication Technology (ICT) ministers from across the continent alongside global technology leaders from companies including Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Oracle, as well as African innovators to develop unified digital strategies.

Language barriers represent one of Africa’s most pressing technical challenges, George acknowledged. Many agricultural technology tools using drone or satellite imagery for precision farming remain inaccessible to local farmers in regions like Bono or Damongo because they operate exclusively in English.

To address this accessibility gap, Ghanaian universities have been tasked with developing Large Language Models (LLMs) for local languages. Progress has been achieved in Twi, Ga, and Nzema, with ongoing development in Ewe and Dagbani. Continental initiatives are expanding this work to include Hausa, Yoruba, Creole, and Swahili languages.

The minister emphasized the importance of data-driven governance while cautioning against policy-making based on sentiment rather than evidence. He described AI as a critical tool for handling repetitive tasks and freeing human capacity for higher-level strategic thinking, but stressed important limitations to its role in decision-making processes.

George maintained that AI must never replace human reasoning or cognitive abilities, positioning technology as an enhancement rather than replacement for human intelligence. This balanced approach reflects growing continental discussions about ethical AI development and implementation.

The Pan African AI Summit was followed by the second Pan-African Stakeholder Meeting on Innovative Governance of AI, held on September 30 and October 1, with the theme “From Strategy to Action: Galvanizing Inclusive AI Implementation and Governance in Africa”.

Industry analysis indicates that demand for digital skills in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to grow faster than in other global markets, with an estimated 230 million digital jobs projected in the region by 2030.

The summit’s timing reflects Africa’s increasing focus on positioning itself strategically within the fourth industrial revolution, as continental leaders recognize both the opportunities and challenges presented by rapid technological advancement.