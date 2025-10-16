Mining Town Erupts After Five Shot in Military Operation

Manso Nyankomase descended into chaos on Tuesday as angry residents staged violent protests against what they described as unprovoked military brutality during a government land reclamation exercise, blocking major roads and bringing commercial activities to a standstill for hours.

The unrest followed a Monday incident when military personnel allegedly opened fire on unarmed residents, injuring at least five people during an operation to reclaim lands degraded by illegal mining. Health officials confirmed the five sustained gunshot wounds, while several others received treatment for bruises and shock at nearby clinics.

Hundreds of youth wearing red armbands poured onto the streets, burning vehicle tyres and chanting war songs as thick plumes of black smoke filled the air. The protesters blocked the Manso to Datano road, demanding justice and an end to what they characterized as military intimidation.

“People were running helter-skelter. The soldiers were beating men and even chasing women,” said Afia Serwaa, a local trader. She added that while residents support government efforts to reclaim degraded lands, they oppose the use of force and firearms against civilians.

Another resident told journalists that military officers stormed the community without prior notice, meeting fierce resistance from people who insisted they hadn’t been informed about any operation. The sudden arrival and aggressive tactics have left the mining community divided between supporting environmental restoration and fearing for their safety.

What makes this incident particularly troubling is its place within a broader pattern. This marks at least the third major clash between military personnel and civilians in Ghana’s mining regions during 2025, raising questions about operational protocols during land reclamation exercises. Previous confrontations in Obuasi and Nyinahini earlier this year resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, yet procedural changes appear minimal.

The government’s anti-galamsey campaign has intensified throughout 2025, with military deployments becoming increasingly common in mining communities. While the environmental damage from illegal mining is undeniable and demands urgent action, the methods used to enforce reclamation directives are sparking dangerous confrontations that undermine the program’s legitimacy.

Traditional leaders in Manso Nyankomase condemned the military’s actions and demanded an independent investigation. One chief emphasized that the community supports the government’s reclamation agenda but not at the expense of residents’ lives, noting that innocent people have been brutalized.

Security personnel from the Manso Adubia Police Command and the Amansie South District Security Council were deployed to restore order, though tensions remained elevated as evening approached. The heavy security presence itself has become a source of anxiety for residents who now fear additional confrontations.

Residents are calling on Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister, and Benjamin Marfo, the Amansie South District Chief Executive, to visit the community and engage with affected residents. They’re demanding assurances that future operations will be conducted peacefully and with proper advance notification.

The incident highlights a fundamental challenge facing Ghana’s anti-galamsey efforts: how to balance environmental restoration with human rights and community engagement. Military operations that treat residents as adversaries rather than stakeholders risk turning legitimate environmental initiatives into violent confrontations that serve nobody’s interests.

For communities like Manso Nyankomase, where mining has been a livelihood for generations, the transition away from illegal operations requires careful management, alternative income opportunities, and transparent communication. Heavy-handed enforcement without these elements merely breeds resentment and resistance.

Whether authorities will adjust their approach following this latest clash remains uncertain. But the pattern emerging across Ashanti Region’s mining communities suggests current tactics are creating more problems than they solve, with injured civilians, traumatized communities, and growing distrust of government intentions.