Mining licenses face September 1 deadline as government cracks down

Small-scale mining license holders have until 5:00 p.m. on September 1 to prove their permits are legitimate or face permanent revocation under a government crackdown on the sector.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah issued the ultimatum following an audit that exposed widespread irregularities in Ghana’s mining licenses. A special committee examined 1,278 small-scale permits and found only 316 fully compliant with regulations.

The review flagged 962 licenses for various violations, with 55 already revoked earlier this year. The government had initially set an August deadline but granted an extension after appeals from the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners.

“Affected license holders are therefore reminded to submit any documentation to prove the legitimacy of their small-scale mining licenses to the Ministry on or before 17:00 hrs., 1 September 2025,” the committee warned in its statement.

Minister Buah described the exercise as part of comprehensive reforms to clean up Ghana’s mining sector and combat illegal operations that have damaged the environment and reduced government revenues. The crackdown targets practices that have long undermined regulatory oversight in the industry.

The ministry announced that large-scale mining licenses will undergo similar scrutiny in coming months, indicating the government’s broader commitment to enforcing compliance across the entire sector.

The deadline represents a critical moment for hundreds of small-scale operators who must now demonstrate their permits were obtained through proper channels or risk losing their mining rights permanently.