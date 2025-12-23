Mining Law Exposed 89 Percent Forest Reserves

Environmental civil society organisations have revealed that the recently revoked Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2462 exposed up to 89 percent of Ghana’s forest reserves to mining activities, marking one of the most significant weakening of forest protection in the country’s history.

L.I. 2462, formally known as the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulation, 2022, was passed on June 23, 2022, permitting mining in forest reserves with presidential authorization. Following widespread environmental backlash, Parliament officially revoked the regulation in December 2025, banning mining in protected forest areas and nullifying all permits granted under it.

Before L.I. 2462’s introduction, mining was permitted in only two percent of gazetted production forest areas, with the remaining 98 percent legally protected from mining activities. The regulation significantly weakened these protections, according to environmental groups.

“Under L.I. 2462, the protection of forest reserves was significantly weakened. Forest reserves, including Globally Significant Biodiversity Areas, were opened to large scale mining activities,” the coalition stated at a press conference in Accra on December 22.

The organisations indicated that the regulation undermined sustainable forest management and contradicted the Forest Development Master Plan (2016 to 2036), which seeks to phase out mining in forest reserves by 2036. The law also weakened forest governance and conflicted with Ghana’s international environmental commitments, including the Paris Agreement and the Convention on Biological Diversity.

Data cited by the civil society organisations indicates that more than 50 out of Ghana’s 288 forest reserves came under intense pressure from mining activities when the regulation was in force. Although amendments were introduced in 2025, the risk remained elevated, with 80 percent of forest reserves still considered vulnerable to mining activities.

The coalition includes Coalition Against Galamsey Ghana, TaylorCrabbe Initiative, A Rocha Ghana, ClientEarth, Kasa Initiative Ghana, Civic Response, Eco Conscious Citizens, Ghana Institute of Foresters, BRACE, Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group, Nature and Development Foundation, General Transport Petroleum and Chemical Workers’ Union of TUC (Ghana), OXFAM, Peasant Farmers Association, Christian Council of Ghana, and SDG Civil Society Platform Ghana.

These organisations welcomed the revocation, describing it as a major step toward restoring the integrity of Ghana’s forest reserves. However, they warned that threats to forests persist and called on government to implement additional measures.

The coalition specifically urged authorities to review Act 703 to explicitly ban mining in forest reserves, establish comprehensive protection strategies, intensify efforts against illegal activities in forest areas, and ensure effective implementation of the Tree for Life programme to restore degraded zones.

The revocation became effective after Parliament completed the constitutionally mandated 21 sitting days without objection following presentation of the repeal instrument on October 31 by Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah.

President John Dramani Mahama made revoking L.I. 2462 a key campaign promise during the 2024 elections, emphasizing that forest reserves hold greater value than minerals beneath them. During a public lecture at Christian Service University in Kumasi, then candidate Mahama stated that trees over 700 years old represent more precious assets than any minerals.

Environmental groups documented mining licenses issued in more than a dozen forest reserves, led street protests in Accra, petitioned the Presidency and Parliament, and pursued legal action against the regulation. Their sustained pressure over nearly three years ultimately forced the government’s reversal.

The regulation had faced criticism for lacking proper legislative backing and violating established environmental protection policies. Legal experts questioned its constitutional validity, noting it appeared to override protections conferred on land classified as forest reserves without adequate legal foundation.

Despite the revocation, significant challenges remain regarding existing mining leases issued under L.I. 2462, enforcement of new protections, and addressing illegal mining operations that continue damaging forest reserves. The government announced plans to revoke all small scale mining licenses issued after December 7, 2024, and overhaul the Community Mining Scheme.

Minister for Environment, Science and Technology Ibrahim Murtala Muhammad described illegal mining as a moral battle to protect Ghanaian lives, comparing the practice to terrorism and pledging that no one involved, including political actors, would be spared punitive actions.